NASCAR Race: Daniel Suarez Reveals 'Sick' End to Daytona Road Course Race

Sunday afternoon, Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez took part in the O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 on the Daytona Road Course. This race featured multiple on-track incidents and a sprinkling of rain, but Suarez had a completely unique experience. He drove the final portion of the race with vomit in his helmet.

The driver of the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro reflected on the race with a Twitter thread on Sunday night. He explained that there were some things that could have gone better during the 70-lap. Suarez did note that the race was a positive experience overall and that the team would only get better as the season continues. He then dropped the news about puking on the go.

"Side note: I started to feel sick with 25 laps to go and threw up in the car with 15 laps to go (yes, inside the helmet [facemask emoji]) Those last 15 laps were definitely NOT fun to run... You guys can imagine.." Suarez explained on Twitter.

Several people saw the driver's tweet and said that they felt bad for him. Others praised Suarez for finishing the race with vomit in his helmet and said that he is a "true athlete" for fighting through. One fan just wanted Suarez to describe the smell in his car.

Despite the setback on the track, Suarez turned in a solid performance overall. He finished the Daytona Road Course race in 16th and locked up 21 points in the process. He even raced to the checkered flag ahead of defending Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, and Austin Dillon among others.

Suarez is in the first season with a new team after spending 2020 with Gaunt Brothers Racing. He competed in 35 of the 36 races in 2020, ending the season with no top-10 finishes. Now he is driving the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro for Trackhouse, a team co-owned by Justin Marks and Pitbull.

"As soon as I met Justin, [team president] Ty Norris and Daniel, we were on the same page," Pitbull said in a January press release. "They welcomed me aboard, and now we’re going to show the world NASCAR is not only a sport but it’s a culture." Trackhouse Racing Team also said that Marks and Pitbull will collaborate on Trackhouse’s philanthropic efforts. These endeavors include "NASCAR-themed STEM education initiatives within inner-city charter schools."

There were questions about whether Suarez would find success while racing for his fourth team in four seasons. He did not finish the season-opening Daytona 500 after wrecks sent him and multiple other drivers to the garages. However, the 16th-place finish in the Dayton Road Course race was a major improvement, especially considering the vomit in his helmet.