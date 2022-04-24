NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch 2022 GEICO 500

✖

NASCAR finally returns to Talladega Superspeedway as the drivers will compete in the GEICO 500 on Sunday afternoon. This is one of the more challenging tracks in the Cup Series as it is 2.66 miles in length. The race in Lincoln, Alabama, will start a 3 p.m. ET and air on Fox.

The last time NASCAR was in Talladega was in the fall of last year, and Bubba Wallace made history by being the second Black driver in NASCAR history to win a Cup Series race. Wallace, who placed second in the Dayton 500 in February, would love a repeat performance. However, Ryan Blaney, who is in second place in the Cup Series standings is itching to get his first win of the year after placing in the top 10 in the last four races. PopCutlure.com recently spoke to Blaney about Sunday's race, and he revealed the challenges he will encounter.

"We don't have any practice this weekend," Blaney explained. "You have to really focus on Daytona really. Atlanta, we had the speedway package, but it's a pretty different race, I feel like. But going to Talladega, I feel like it's always more aggressive than Daytona. It's wider. Feels like the corners are longer, so you can run through wide a little bit more. Your car just handles better at Talladega than Daytona."

Before the race, fans will get to see a Hollywood star in action. Alexander Skarsgård will serve as the Grand Marshal for the GEICO 500 and will give the command "Driver, Start Your Engines." Skarsgård is promoting his new film The Northman which is out in theatres now. He stars in the film with Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe.

"Alexander continues the tradition of some of Hollywood's most notable names being a Grand Marshal here at Talladega Superspeedway, the most competitive and fan-friendly race track on the planet," Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton said in a press release. "Every race fan in the grandstands and infield, as well as those at home watching or listening to the broadcast, will anticipate hearing those famous four words to get the GEICO 500 underway."