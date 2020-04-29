NASCAR Driver Kevin Harvick, Family Taking 'Backyard Camping Trips' Amid Coronavirus Postponement

✖

The NASCAR season has been postponed until mid-May at the earliest due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Drivers have been spending considerable time working on their virtual skills during the Pro Invitational Series, but those with families have also been finding unique ways to keep entertained during the off-time. For veteran Kevin Harvick, this involves camping trips.

The 20-year veteran with 49 wins to his name sat down with Mike Tirico of NBC Sports on Wednesday for a virtual lunch discussion. The pair talked about a variety of topics, including how Harvick has been spending time. He revealed that camping trips in the backyard have been a staple. Although the changing weather has caused some issues during this time.

"I'm looking out the window, and we've had backyard camping trips over the weekend," Harvick said during the interview. "My tent just blew across the driveway. So, if that's an indication of how things are going here, we are looking for anything to do."

There are several other drivers that have been trying to best plan out their days in order to keep their minds fresh. Those with children have assisted in homework and the virtual school system while those without have been trying to keep fit. Garrett Smithley even revealed in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com that he's been working on his music.

"I'm big into the piano, so I've been doing that a lot. Listening to music, I'm big into music," Smithley said. "[I've been] Watching some old races, watching some races getting prepared for when we do go back racing. And then just continuing just working and trying to grind some sponsors, like I always do. I know at some point we're going to go back real racing, hopefully very soon, so just trying to keep myself prepared, keep myself physically fit, and ready for when we can go back racing."

Harvick and Smithley have been spending their days differently, but they have both been anticipating the return of the NASCAR season. This is becoming more likely with each passing day, especially after a May schedule began to take shape. There is a realistic possibility that the drivers could return to the track at Darlington on May 17, kicking off a stretch of five races in two weeks. This is still a work in progress, but it is becoming more likely. Harvick might be putting away his tent in the coming weeks.