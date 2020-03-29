Myron Rolle, Titans DB Turned Neurosurgery Resident, Opens up About Coronavirus’ Effect on Hospitals

Myron Rolle was once a sixth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans during the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons in Nashville but ultimately left the NFL to pursue a career in the medical field. He is now assisting with the COVID-19 outbreak and aiming to make a difference at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Rolle filmed a video recently that provided insight into his daily life at Mass General. He is a neurosurgery resident and has spent time in the emergency department. As he explained during a recent interview, Rolle has seen many patients dealing with respiratory distress and respiratory compromise. He also revealed that there are so many cases that the neurosurgical floor has been transformed into a floor completely full of coronavirus patients.

Former Titans DB Myron Rolle left the NFL to attend medical school back in 2013. Now, Rolle is a neurosurgery resident who is seeing the impact COVID-19 is having on the healthcare industry. pic.twitter.com/hGj9B8mJva — ESPN (@espn) March 28, 2020

New York may be viewed as the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, but Rolle showed that there are a significant amount of people affected in Boston. He explained that the hospital is running low on surgical masks due to them being required elsewhere. Additionally, several rooms are being transformed into intensive care units based on the number of people that have either tested positive or have been suspected of having the coronavirus.

Several surgeries have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has impacted Rolle’s job. He is no longer preparing for surgery on a regular basis and is instead assisting with treating those affected by the outbreak.

While this video provided information about how the former Titans defensive back is assisting in the coronavirus outbreak, it also discussed his former goals of playing in the NFL. He completed his pre-medical requirements at Florida State University but skipped his senior season in order to accept a Rhodes Scholarship and study at Oxford University.

Rolle had goals of being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, but he was forced to wait until the third day. He was selected in the sixth round by the Titans. He may not be suiting up and heading to the football field every Sunday, but Rolle still uses the lessons he learned on the football field to help him in his new career.

“Football has never left me,” Rolle said. “I still wake up in the morning and think of the operating room like a game, like it’s showtime, let’s perform. I gotta do what I gotta do because people are counting on us right now. This is our time to help very sick people. So that motivation continues to drive me every single day.”

