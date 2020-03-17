MLB Opening Day Pushed Back Until May Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Baseball fans will have to wait a little longer for the start of the 2020 season. On Monday, the MLB announced opening day will be pushed back at least eight weeks which means the earliest the season will start will be in May. The decision was made based on what the league learned from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. conducted a conference call with the 30 Clubs of Major League Baseball, the statement by the MLB said. “Following last night’s newly updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) restricting events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks, the opening of the 2020 regular season will be pushed back in accordance with that guidance.”

“MLB will keep fans updated on decisions regarding plans for the 2020 schedule in the days and weeks ahead. The Clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins. We will continue to monitor ongoing events and undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts, and urge all baseball fans to follow suit. MLB extends its best wishes to all the individuals and communities who have been impacted by the coronavirus.”

Opening day was originally scheduled to start on Mar. 26, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league pushed the start of the season back two weeks.

“Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our players, employees and fans,” the league said in its announcement. “MLB will continue to undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts. We send our best wishes to all individuals and communities that have been impacted by coronavirus.”

MLB players are disappointed that the season is being delayed, but they also know their health, as well as the health of the fans, come first.

“We want to go out there and we want to play, but at the same time, lives are at risk and looking at the bigger picture, we need to stay clear of everyone out there because this is just how crazy this thing is,” Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier said. “I don’t have a whole lot of education on it, I just know that it’s nothing to joke around with and I think that’s pretty safe to say. Never thought anything like this would ever happen, but once again, we have to adapt to what we’re asked of and try to do each and every thing possible to look out for ourselves, our families, the people around us that we’re keeping contact with until this slows down and hopefully that’s sooner than later.”