Mike Bell, Twins Bench Coach, Dead at 46

✖

Mike Bell, a bench coach for the Minnesota Twins, died on Friday, the team announced. He was 46 years old. The Twins said Bell died of cancer, and he had served as manager Rocco Baldelli's top assistant last year. Minnesota annoucned last month that Bell had been diagnosed with kidney cancer during the offseason and had undergone a surgical procedure in January.

"The Minnesota Twins are devastated by the loss of Mike Bell," read a statement from the team. "In his short time with our club, Mike had an indelibly positive impact -- not only on the quality of our team on the field, but most importantly upon everyone whom he met. Widely respected in our game, all who knew Mike, on and off the field, are better for the experience. The Twins join the baseball world in mourning Mike’s untimely passing; our thoughts and best wishes are with his wife, Kelly, his three children, Luke, Mikayla and Madeline, and the entire Bell family during this difficult time."

The entire Minnesota Twins organization is saddened by the death of current bench coach Mike Bell, who passed away today at the age of 46 from cancer. At the request of the Bell family, we will play tonight’s game in honor of Mike. pic.twitter.com/3Eq2N08aUO — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) March 26, 2021

Bell joined the Twins staff, as a bench coach before the 2020 season after spending 13 years with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He helped guide the Twins to an American League Central title before the team lost to the Houston Astros in the AL Wild Card Series. Before joining the Twins, Bell was vice president of player development for the Diamondbacks for three seasons. He also served as the director of player development from 2011-2016.

“Mike was truly beloved by everyone who knew him -- from coaches and players to colleagues and staff in Arizona and throughout our Minor League system," the Diamondbacks wrote in a statement. "His loss leaves a huge hole in our hearts but his impact cannot be overstated and his legacy will not be forgotten. Mike brought authenticity and positive energy to every interaction he had, both on and off the field, and he was a true leader in the game of baseball that has embraced his family for three generations."

Bell was drafted by the Texas Rangers in 1993 and spent the next seven years playing in the minor leagues. He made his major league debut in 2000 as a member of the Cincinnati Reds. Mike Bell was the brother of current Reds manager David Bell and the son of former MLB player and manager Buddy Bell.