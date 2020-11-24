Mick Foley Called out About Attending Survivor Series After Releasing COVID-19 PSA

Mick Foley is being called out by fans for a recent tweet about COVID-19. The former WWE Superstar posted a video which talks about being safe during the Thanksgiving holiday. What bothered people is he said this after attending Survivor Series to honor The Undertaker.

"I know Thanksgiving is coming up and it's a time when families get together and express their love that way," Foley said. "I just like to encourage you as many as possible who might be watching this to change those travel plans and stay home this Thanksgiving. No one wants to be without their family on Thanksgiving. But I just foresee an incredibly sad Christmas. Foley went on to say there will be an "unparallel sadness" because of an increased number of hospitalizations if people decide to travel this week for Thanksgiving. He also suggested an alternative when it comes to connecting with family members.

"Take an hour out of your day and write one of those old-fashioned letters to the people you love and just tell them why you can't get together," Foley added. "We're going to get through this, and next year is going to be much better." Here's a look at what fans had to say about Foley's video.