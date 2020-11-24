Mick Foley Called out About Attending Survivor Series After Releasing COVID-19 PSA
Mick Foley is being called out by fans for a recent tweet about COVID-19. The former WWE Superstar posted a video which talks about being safe during the Thanksgiving holiday. What bothered people is he said this after attending Survivor Series to honor The Undertaker.
"I know Thanksgiving is coming up and it's a time when families get together and express their love that way," Foley said. "I just like to encourage you as many as possible who might be watching this to change those travel plans and stay home this Thanksgiving. No one wants to be without their family on Thanksgiving. But I just foresee an incredibly sad Christmas. Foley went on to say there will be an "unparallel sadness" because of an increased number of hospitalizations if people decide to travel this week for Thanksgiving. He also suggested an alternative when it comes to connecting with family members.
"Take an hour out of your day and write one of those old-fashioned letters to the people you love and just tell them why you can't get together," Foley added. "We're going to get through this, and next year is going to be much better." Here's a look at what fans had to say about Foley's video.
I like Mick Foley but this is absolutely tone deaf. The bloke literally just travelled from wherever he lives to go to COVID hotspot Florida and attend #SurvivorSeries for a segment where he stood in a ring, not socially distanced or wearing a mask with several at risk men. https://t.co/sjTj5xmqcV— Jack White (@Jack5326) November 23, 2020
This fan believes Foley is tone-deaf because he's telling people to stay home, but was at an event in a COVID hotspot in Florida and was in the ring with other men while not wearing masks and not distant from each other. Foley and the other WWE legends were there to support The Undertaker who was retiring after 30 years in WWE.
I see your point but he probably has the means to test himself and pay for any treatment that you are probably not able to— Lilithxrmx (@lilithxrmx) November 24, 2020
One fan wants Foley to practice what he's preaching. Another fan responds to the Tweet by saying he probably got tested as soon as he got to Florida and before he got to the ring with the other legends.
He went to work so yore telling me you don't go to work also they were all tested— Liam (@itsliam90) November 24, 2020
This fan believes Foley is going to lose some respect from the fans because of the video and what he did on Sunday. However, another fan points out that Foley was going to work and he likely got tested before the event.
Mick, love you man. You’re a good guy with a big heart.
But you traveled to Survivor Series, and even with the testing policy WWE has this looks bad. https://t.co/5nQF7zi4cl— Joseph (@jrgini37) November 24, 2020
Is this a bad look for Foley? The fan points out that the former WWE Champion means well, but telling people to not go out while you travel to Florida is probably not the best move.
Sure I'll tell my mom, who's cooking up all the delicious food, that I'm not coming after I've gotten the first Thanksgiving holiday off in over 15 years. https://t.co/vuz0tjY6BE— Marcus McCurdy (@xiphi) November 24, 2020
The reality is some fans are looking forward to seeing their families despite the pandemic. And as this fan points out, he's going to enjoy his holiday off in 15 years, meaning he will see his mother no matter what.
Yet it’s cool for you to go to #SurvivorSeries , an event hosted by a company that’s had MULTIPLE Covid outbreaks,& certainly had more people in the building than most thanksgiving dinners would?Love ya Mick, but I’m going to enjoy thanksgiving WITH my family, as we all should!🙌 https://t.co/kd5bJrSSis— 💔🖤Austin🖤💔 (@RatedRAustin_) November 23, 2020
Thanksgiving is all about spending time with your family, and this fan is going to do just that. Austin points out that WWE had its share of COVID-19 issues over the summer, which led to a number of Superstars missing shows.
Stay home stay safe. pic.twitter.com/7reCIPyglZ— Mike 🏌🏻 (@NYRfan46) November 23, 2020
Here's a look at Foley at Survivor Series standing in the ring with other former stars. It's likely all got tested before heading to the ring, but fans were still not happy with Foley's message after doing this.