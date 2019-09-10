Michael Jordan Donates $1 Million to the Bahamas for Hurricane Dorian Relief

NBA legend Michael Jordan announced he is donating $1 million to the Bahamas to help with the relief efforts of Hurricane Dorian which hit the island on Sept. 1. According to Sports Illustrated, the death toll was at 50 as of Tuesday, but officials said they expect for that number to grow in the next few days.

“I am devastated to see the destruction that Hurricane Dorian has brought to the Bahamas, where I own property and visit frequently,” Jordan said in a statement. “My heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones. As the recovery and relief efforts continue, I will be tracking the situation closely and working to identify non-profit agencies where the funds will have the most impact. The Bahamian people are strong and resilient and I hope that my donation will be of help as they work to recover from this catastrophic storm.”

Right now, people in the Bahamas need food and water, so Jordan’s donation will be a big help.

“The situation is pretty dire here,” college student Kristoff Strachan on Grand Bahama said to MSNBC. “It’s just a lot of people trying to get out.”

This is not the first time Jordan had made a big donation for hurricane relief. Last year, Jordan donated $2 million to Hurricane Florence Relief as that storm hit his hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina.

“It’s truly devastating for me to see the damage that Hurricane Florence is doing to my beloved home state of North Carolina and to the surrounding areas,” Jordan said in a statement. “The recovery effort will be massive, and it will take a long time to repair the damage and for families to get back on their feet. Together with the NBA, we have launched a platform to aid those most impacted. Please join me, the Hornets organization and the NBA and donate to one of the local organizations assisting in the relief and recovery efforts. To all those affected, stay safe and know that we’re here to help.”

Jordan is considered the best basketball player of all-time. Along with winning the NBA Championship six times, Jordan won the NBA Finals MVP six times and he won the MVP award five times. Jordan is also a 10-time NBA scoring champion and he has two Olympic Gold medals.