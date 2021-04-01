Miami Marlins Are Changing Their Stadium's Name

✖

The Miami Marlins made a notable change for the 2021 season. This week, the team announced the name of the stadium has changed from Marlins Park to loanDepot Park. This is all part of a multi-year partnership with the Marlins and loanDepot, a company that sells mortgage and non-mortgage lending products.

"I think it's beneficial to our organization," Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said. "The fact that Anthony and loanDepot believe in what we're building here, but I think it's also [that] they believe in the community of South Florida. And that's a big deal. His company has deep-rooted philanthropic values, which is important to us. I think you've seen what we've been trying to do here in the community and our involvement in the community and saying that this is the community's team. And [loanDepot CEO Anthony Hsieh] is on board with that. He wants to make an impact here as well."

Hsieh explained why the partnership with the Marlins, which has a lot to do with the housing market and diversity in South Florida. He has had conversations with Marlins general manager Kim Ng, whose parents are of Chinese descent,. Hsieh is the only son of Chinese immigrants.

"To see our company realize some of the American Dream, that we as immigrants all come here to [actualize], to have this company that's 11 years old be partners with the Marlins and to have loanDepot park here today, is significant," Hsieh said. "All of us at team loanDepot are very, very proud of this accomplishment."

The partnership comes at a good time as the Marlins are coming off a playoff season. The team reached the postseason for the first time in 17 years in 2020. They defeated the Chicago Cubs in the NL Wild Card Series before losing to the Atlanta Braves in the NL Division Series.

"They're foundational pillars for us," Jeter said. "These are big deals, they're important deals for us, but you know, we still have a lot of work to do. We want to continue to make progress on the baseball operations side, we want to continue to make progress on the business operations side. We still have a lot of unfinished business here."