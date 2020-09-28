Watch: Man Breaks Into Brewers Stadium, Damages Field With Tractor

✖

A man who is accused of breaking into Miller Park, the home of the Milwaukee Brewers, on June 2 and damaging the field with a tractor, told police he was "going to try to write his name in cursive with the tractor tires, but it moved too slow," according to WISN-TV. Video footage the man, identified as Keyon Lambert, was recently released as well as the police report. Lambert told police he tested the doors at the ballpark and realized one of them was open. It led to him entering the stadium and going onto the field.

Video footage shows a man walk out of view of the camera, then emerge while riding a tractor in right field. He is then seen digging holes in the field after raising the front end bucket of the tractor. The police report said Lambert yelled at security officers, and a field manager told police Lambert was yelling "Black Lives Matter." The man on the video is also seen running from first base to home plate before walking out of the stadium from the first base side. Lambert was later arrested and then released on a signature bond. He was ordered to not have contact with Miller Park and undergo a mental evaluation. He pleaded not guilty to the charges of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct and is set to return to court on Oct. 12.

WISN filed an open records request for surveillance video from the Miller Park vandalism incident in June. Keyon A. Lambert is accused of causing $40,000 in damage, digging holes in the grass and dirt with a tractor. He finished by running the bases before walking out. pic.twitter.com/cOBCF5OXdD — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) September 24, 2020

It was reported that $40,000 worth of damage was done at Miller Park. The incident happened nearly two months before the start of the 60-game season, which came to an end on Sunday. The good news for Brewers fans is the team has clinched a playoff spot as the No. 8 seed in the National League. They will face the Los Angeles Dodgers for a best-of-three-game series on Wednesday.

"There’s no reason to apologize for getting in the playoffs," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said to MLB.com. "We beat the other teams, we got the eighth spot, and so we're in. And we've got a chance. You've got to get in. We have a chance to win the World Series still."