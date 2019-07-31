‘Madden 20′ Glitch Makes Footballs Stick to Players’ Helmets

Madden 20 won’t officially hit shelves until Friday, Aug. 2, but there are a few fans who have early access to the game and from the looks if it, EA Sports has some things they need to fix with their football video game.

Ahead of the game’s release this week, fans on social media took to the platform admitting that they had noticed a glitch that includes the football sticking to helmets and remaining in the air.

Here’s a look at the Minnesota Vikings tight end, Irv Smith Jr. “catching” a pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins:

This happens again for another game as he’s using two different teams. Here’s a look at the Miami Dolphins pulling off the same thing against the Philadelphia Eagles:

Both players are similar to what happened in real life nearly years ago. Back in February 2008, the New York Giants faced the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. Giants receiver David Tyree caught a pass from quarterback Eli Manning where that involved him catching the ball with his helmet. The Giants went on to win the Super Bowl and the play is considered one of the best in NFL history.

Another glitch involves Oakland Raiders running back C.J. Anderson. Apparently, Anderson is a lot like Bo Jackson in the 1980s video game “Techmo Bowl” where nobody could bring him down. Here’s a look at Anderson doing his best Jackson impression:

Even though “Madden 20” doesn’t hit the shelves until Friday, gamers have been able to access the game via winning early copies on social media. EA Sports is also allowing fans to play a trial version of the game through EA Access.

So now the question is which team is the best to control in “Madden 20?” Here’s a look at the five highest-rated teams in the game along with their rating:

Philadelphia Eagles – 89 overall rating

Dallas Cowboys – 88 overall rating

New England Patriots – 87 overall rating

Green Bay Packers – 87 overall rating

New Orleans Saints – 87 overall rating

Out of the five teams listed, the Packers are the only team that didn’t reach the playoffs last year. However, Green Bay has quarterback Aaron Rodgers who is one of the top players in the game. And of course, the Patriots are listed as they are the defending Super Bowl champs.

Madden 20 will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.