Kofi Kingston Signs 5-Year Contract Extension With WWE

It’s been a monster year for WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston and he’s ending it on a very strong note. On the latest episode of New Day: Feel The Power podcast, Kingston confirmed he recently signed a five-year contract extension with the WWE. This means Kingston will be with the company until he’s 43 years old.

“I just signed another five-year contract,” he said on the podcast. “We’ve got give years, who knows what my body is gonna be like in those five years.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kingston had one of the best moments of Wrestlemania 35 as he beat Daniel Bryan to become WWE Champion. With the win, Kingston made history as he became the first African-born wrestler to win the championship. He was also the second African-American wrestler to win the title with the other being Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“Thank you. Thank you. Thank you all,” Kingston wrote in a Twitter message the day after he won the title. “Without your love & support, especially over the past couple months, none of this happens. You helped me achieve my childhood dream & I’m eternally grateful for each & every one of you. Sincerely, Your WWE World Heavyweight Champion.”

Not only did Kingston win the title, he held onto it for six months before losing it to Brock Lesnar at the Fox premiere of WWE SmackDown. During his title run, Kington defeated Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler, Samoa Joe and Randy Orton.

But as happy fans were about Kingston winning the title, they were not happy about him losing to Lesnar in less than 10 seconds and didn’t make an attempt to get a rematch.

“This is weird too, a lot of people will be on my social media like, ‘Well Kofi, you’re acting like you don’t care, man,” he said on the first episode of their first podcast. Did you forget that you were the champion? Well look, you’re asking my onscreen character to be angry like he’s my real character,” Kingston said. “I just feel like it’s one of those things where it just is what it is. And the reality [is] onscreen I’m a good guy who lost in eight seconds so as far as making a case for a rematch, what would my character have to say? ‘Give me another shot, Brock! I lost in eight seconds but I’ll get you next [time]!’ You want my real-life character to take on this anger and be mad with the way what happened onscreen. It’s this weird conundrum.”

Kingston is currently a tag team champion with Big E and they are members of The New Day. He has held every major title in the WWE which makes him a Grand Slam Champion.