Kobe Bryant Recorded Video for Fan’s Cancer-Stricken Mother Just Days Before Death

Kobe Bryant helped a fan out in a big way just days before his death. The fan, who goes by Timbo Thymes on Instagram and Twitter, was able to get Bryant to send a message to his mother who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Thymes posted the video on his Twitter account and thanked him for the words of encouragement.

Recently my mother was diagnosed with breast cancer and is Triple Negative. As a child, my mom and I loved the Lakers, with Kobe being our fav player. Thank you @kobebryant for the motivational words, prayers and being there mentally and emotionally for us 🙏🏿#mambamentality pic.twitter.com/xZhYgK7Rmn — Timbo Thymes (@partlightskin15) January 5, 2020

When Thymes heard about the death of Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna. He went to Instagram to post a series of photos and videos of the to together and he also wrote a long message to him.

“I want to start by saying prayers to Vanessa and all the families involved in this terrible tragedy,” Thymes wrote.

“Like so many people in this world I idolized you and look up to you as a kid. The first pic is the day we met. On this day you gave me words of inspiration, guidance and my first lesson on mamba mentality.”

Thymes went on to describe each photo and video he posted and he talked about how much of an impact the Los Angeles Lakers legend has had on his life.

“I’ll never be able to repay you for everything that you done,” Thymes continued. “But when we meet again in heaven, I’ll be sure to thank you again and tell you about my journey. Kobe Bean Bryant, you were much more than a celebrity, or a basketball legend. You were an amazing person and a passionate/ loving father. I’ll forever be grateful and never be able to repay you for the unconditional love.”

Bryant made as big of an impact off the court as he did when he was playing. Along with sending love to people in need, Bryant taught young people through film. He won an Academy Award for his film Dear Basketball and it was produced by his company Granity Studios.

“Formed by NBA Legend Kobe Bryant, Granity Studios is an award-winning multimedia original content company focused on creating new ways to tell stories around sports,” the mission statement read. “Stories that are crafted to entertain, by bringing education and inspiration together.

“We partner with award-winning writers, producers and illustrators to awaken the imagination of young athletes and foster emotional and mental development that allows them to reach their full potential.”