Kevin Hart Makes Big Announcement About Sports Talk Show 'Cold as Balls'

Kevin Hart just shared some good news about the future of his sports talk show Cold as Balls. The 43-year-old actor announced that the show has returned for the seventh season and the premiere was on Tuesday (Nov. 29). Cold as Balls can be seen on the LOL Network's YouTube channel, and the first guest for the new season is NBA star Dwight Howard.

"Seeing Cold as Balls grow over the past six seasons has been so rewarding, and I can't wait for fans to see what's to come in Season 7," Hart said in a statement. "This season you can expect outrageous stories and even more laughs while I deep dive into the lives of some of the greatest guests I've had the pleasure of icing with yet."

Additional guests for Season 7 of Cold as Balls include 11-time NBA All-Star Allen Iverson, Los Angeles Chargers Running Back Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Clippers point guard John Wall, Las Vegas Aces star and WNBA champion Kelsey Plum, and Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley. Since its premiere in 2018, Cold as Balls has earned over 1.4 billion views

"Building this show with Kevin to reach more than a billion people for the better half of a decade has been nothing short of an incredible and humbling experience," Michael D. Ratner, founder and CEO of OBB Media said in a statement. "We're so proud to launch season seven; with each new season our audience grows and their support for the series never ceases to amaze me. We're very grateful to the fans for their continued support."

Kevin Hart is known for his films such as Ride Along, Ride Along 2, the Jumanji film franchise and Fatherhood. However, the actor and comedian is a huge sports fan, which was on full display when he tried to celebrate with the Philadelphia Eagles when the team won the Super Bowl in 2018.

"I've seen it a lot, but that's what pisses me off the most," Hart said on ESPN in 2018, per Insider. "The whole reason I was going up there was to get to the trophy. I had no idea the trophy went right by me (while arguing with security). I literally had no idea. All I had to do was turn around, and it was right there."