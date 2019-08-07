MMA Star Kayla Harrison Calls out Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg is no longer under contract with the UFC and free to pursue other opportunities within Mixed Martial Arts. But while that might seem all said and done, Kayla Harrison of the Professional Fighters League just sent out her official challenge to the 34-year-old featherweight.

Harrison, who spent time with TMZ recently, found an opportunity to show off her considerable skills while simultaneously challenging Cyborg to a match. She started by using her favorite judo toss, known as the O Goshi, to toss a TMZ staff member onto his back.

However, Harrison wasn’t quite finished after showing off her MMA skills. The two-time gold medalist (2012, 2016) continued by saying that she would love for Cyborg to come over to PFL.

“For sure, I think she would fit right in with PFL,” Harrison said. “First of all, it’s 155 pounds so she wouldn’t be dying to make the weight like she does at 145. And I don’t think that there is anybody out there that is going to give her…I’m going to beat Cris Cyborg if she comes to the PFL, and I don’t think any other organization can offer her that.

“Plus it’s a win, you fight, you move on type of atmosphere so she’s not gonna have to worry about the promoters liking her or not liking her which seems to be a big problem for her. If you win, you get to continue.”

Harrison has expectations of defeating Cyborg, provided she joins PFL, but that may be easier said that done. Cyborg has been involved in MMA since 2005 and has only suffered two losses in her career.

The first loss came in her first match on May 17, 2005, when Erica Paes forced Cyborg to submit at Show Fight 2. The Brazilian-born athlete made her UFC debut on May 14, 2016, at UFC 198. Cyborg defeated Leslie Smith to win her 16th consecutive MMA match and that led to her winning the UFC Featherweight title at UFC 214 over a year later by defeating Tonya Evinger.

At this point, Cyborg won’t be an “easy out” for Harrison, but the battle would be very entertaining if it happened. Although Harrison will first focus on defeating Genah Fabian in the semifinals of PFL women’s lightweight tournament on Oct. 11. Achieving victory in this bout will set her up for a million-dollar fight in the finals. Winning that money and improving her overall record to 6-0 is the primary focus for Harrison at this moment, but she will be ready for Cyborg when the time comes.