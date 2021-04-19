'Jeopardy!': Aaron Rodgers Challenged to Rematch by US Senator

✖

Aaron Rodgers' two-week run as host of Jeopardy! has come to an end. However, could the Green Bay Packers quarterback return as a contestant? U.S. Senator Mark Kelly went to Twitter over the weekend and challenged Rodgers to a rematch. The two faced off on Celebrity Jeopardy! in 2015 and Rodgers came out on top while Kelly came in second place.

The reason a rematch was issued was Rodgers took a jab at Kelly on the show. “Here’s this astronaut with his identical twin brother, Mark,” Rodgers asked the contestants on Jeopardy! No one buzzed in, leading to Rodgers stating: “That’s Scott Kelly. His brother, Mark Kelly, senator of Arizona, and once a second-place Celebrity Jeopardy! finisher.”

Hey, @AaronRodgers12. I think I got this one: What is ... a rematch? pic.twitter.com/m9daieepCR — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) April 17, 2021

Rodgers hasn't replied back to Kelly but is ready to return to the show in some capacity. Earlier this month, Rodgers talked about being the full-time host of Jeopardy! and playing football at the same time. "At the same time, I feel like I could host Jeopardy! I'd love to," Rodgers stated. "I think I bring something different to the show. I was the youngest guest host. There's a different audience that maybe I could bring along with it; hopefully, the numbers show it the next two weeks. But I do enjoy the show. I have a ton of respect for the show. The way that Alex (Trebek) had a smooth hand on the show for three-and-a-half decades is something that can't be understated, and I think he held the show in such a high esteem that it made everybody really respect and admire him and the show."

Rodgers has been one of the few notable public figures that have filled in as host of Jeopardy! But as well as Rodgers performed in his two-week stint, he does have some tough competition. It was reported over the weekend that Fox Sports announcer Joe Buck will be guest hosting Jeopardy! with the airing of his episodes starting in the summer. Buck has called multiple World Series and Super Bowls during his career but is divisive among fanbases. He is still one of the most respected announcers in the country, receiving the 2020 Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year.