Houston Texans Donate $100,000 to Victims of El Paso Shooting

The Houston Texans are joining the Dallas Cowboys in trying to aid the victims of the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. The team announced on Wednesday that they would be donating $100,000 to the El Paso Victims’ Fund.

Saturday, a shooting was confirmed at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas. The suspect was identified as Patrick Crusius, a 21-year-old white male. He reportedly was targeting minorities, specifically immigrants. This attack left 22 dead and injured 24.

“In the wake of Saturday’s tragic events in El Paso, Texas, the Houston Texans Foundation and the NFL Foundation will donate $100,000 to the El Paso Victims’ Fund – El Paso Community Foundation to help those impacted. The Fund is working with the County of El Paso and the City of El Paso to aid affected families,” the team said in a statement.

Please join the #Texans and the NFL Foundation in supporting the victims of the tragic event in El Paso: https://t.co/SU2TVG0HWF pic.twitter.com/VpO7ezF4zA — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 8, 2019

The Texans are the second team to donate money to those affected by the tragedy in El Paso. The Dallas Cowboys also announced on Wednesday that they would be donating $50,000 through the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon responded to the shooting in El Paso, as well as one in Southaven, Mississippi, by pledging a “deliberate and thoughtful response.” He posted a message on Instagram and said that he would continue to make the stores safer for everyone.

“As it becomes clear that the shooting in El Paso was motivated by hate, we’re more resolved than ever to foster an inclusive environment where all people are valued and welcomed,” McMillon wrote. “Our store in El Paso is well known as a tight-knit community hub, where we serve customers from both sides of the border. I continue to be amazed at the strength and resilience we find in the diversity of communities where we live and work.

“We’re a learning organization, and we’ll work to understand the many important issues arising from El Paso and Southaven as well as those raised in the broader national discussion around gun violence,” he continued. “We’ll be thoughtful and deliberate in our responses, and will act in a way that reflects our best values and ideals, focused on the needs of our customers, associates, and communities.”