High School and College Football Standout Murdered in Ohio

✖

A former standout high school and college football player was killed in Ohio over the weekend. Kane Roush, 25, was shot to death in Pomeroy, Ohio, according to multiple reports. Investigators said Roush managed to crawl to a nearby apartment building from his home to get somebody to call for help. Officers arrived to find Roush on the ground still alive, and he communicated with Megis County deputies. Roush died shortly after being transported to a nearby hospital.

“We weren’t just standing over top of him, I don’t want people to think we were doing that, but there were opportunities to talk to him and he spoke to us and that’s kind of crucial to what we’re working on,” said Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff Keith Woods per Metro News. “It’s a sad situation in our small community when something like this happens. I don’t like seeing this kind of thing coming into our neighborhoods. It’s very discouraging." Investigators are currently working on the case, but Woods believes Roush knew the killer. He said the shooting likely happened during an argument.

Extremely saddened by the loss of one of our own. Rest Easy, Kane. pic.twitter.com/NDgwImWzOg — UC Football (@UCWV_Football) April 5, 2021

Roush played high school football in West Virginia (Wahama High School) and was a First Team All-State selection at running back. He led the White Falcons to a state title in 2012 and was named MVP of the state championship game. He was also named MVP of the North-South All-Star game in 2014, returning a fumble for a 75-yard touchdown and recording an interception.

Roush went on play college football at the University of Charleston who sent a message to him once officials learned the news. "This is such a tough one for us," Charleston athletic director Bren Stevens wrote on Twitter. "Kane was not only a talented football player, but was a fun young man who really enjoyed life. Our UC family is sending tons of love and prayers out to Kane’s parents and family members."

"Prayers for this young man's family and friends," one fan wrote. "This is a sad tragedy. Praying those responsible will be found and prosecuted. Another person wrote a message to Roush, stating he will "always be remembered for living it up to the fullest. Thank you for all the priceless memories you left."