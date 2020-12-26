Golfer Greg Norman Hospitalized Due to COVID-19

✖

Hall of Fame golfer Greg Norman took part in the PNC Championship on Saturday and Sunday, competing with Tiger Woods and his son Charlie among other family duos. Days later, Norman landed in the hospital. He tested positive for COVID-19, as did his son, Greg Norman Jr.

The Australian golfer posted a series of photos on Instagram Friday, revealing that he had tested positive. He did not reveal how long he had been in the hospital but confirmed that he spent Christmas away from his home. "This sums it all up. My Christmas Day. On behalf of millions, f•#k CoVid. This get this s@#t behind us never to experience it again," Norman wrote in the caption of his photo.

Several people responded to Norman's Instagram post and echoed his sentiment. Greg Jr. was among this group, writing, "Yup. F— COVID." He delivered this message while dealing with positive tests in his own family. Greg Jr. confirmed that he had mild symptoms but that his wife, Michelle, "got it hard."

"Michelle and I unfortunately are wrapping up the year with a positive diagnosis of COVID," Greg Jr. wrote on Friday. "[...] here's what we went through: Michelle got it hard. 4 days of fever, body aches, migraine headaches. I maybe had a slight headache. Really nothing We are already feeling better."

Greg Jr. continued and listed their strategies for fighting the symptoms. He said that Pedialyte helped with hydration while Excedrin Migraine helped with the headaches. IN order to combat the muscle aches, Michelle used Ibuprofen. Finally, she used a Z-Pack (Zithromax) that the doctor prescribed.

"Such a strange virus, I barely felt a thing and Michelle got hit hard by it," Greg Jr. continued. "Michelle is incredibly healthy and extremely fit. We both feel we went above and beyond on protocols to avoid the virus. Stay healthy everyone!"

According to Yahoo Sports, it is unclear whether Norman or his son were carrying the virus while competing in the PNC Championship. The pair faced off with several high-profile golfers and select family members, ultimately finishing ninth overall at 18 under Par. They ended the competition just behind Team Furyk, Team Daly and Team Woods. They walked away with $44,500 for their efforts while Justin Thomas and his father combined to deliver a winning effort, securing the $200,000 prize.