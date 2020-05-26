✖

Gerald Howse, an assistant football coach at Tennessee Tech University died this past weekend, the school announced. He was 28 years old. Howse was hired to be part of the Tennessee Tech coaching staff in January as a special teams coach. He was with the team during spring practice in March before they suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the news of Howse was announced, Tennessee Tech head coach Dewayne Alexander released a statement. He said Howse was highly thought of by his peers as he was one of the top assistant coaches on the junior college level. "He displayed a very positive attitude," Alexander said via News Channel 5. "He was a man of character who lived out faith, family and football. He was so close to his family – his mom, dad and sister – that it was one of the biggest reasons he came here to Tennessee Tech: coach in the area, be back in Middle Tennessee and be close to his family."

Alexander also talked about the type of coach Howse was. "He was an outstanding coach and a man every coach would want on his staff," he added. "Gerald made a huge impact on our players in the short time he was here. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, as well as the Tennessee Tech football family."

Mark Wilson, Tennessee Tech Director of Athletics also sent a message to Howse and his family. "Our hearts and prayers are with Gerald's family and friends. He was a dynamic, young assistant coach who quickly became a Golden Eagle and embodied all you want as a leader of young men. We will miss him deeply." Before coming to Tennessee Tech, Howse coached at Oklahoma Baptist from 2015 to 2016. He then coached at Northeast Oklahoma A&M where he was named NJCAA Top Assistant Coach in 2017.

As a player, Howse played college football at Northeast Oklahoma A&M before transferring to Georgia State in 2013-2014. He played the running back position, and in 2013, Howse played in two games and carried the ball 14 times for 29 yards. He was hampered with an ankle injury all year. In 2014. Howse got to see more playing time, rushing for 157 yards and one touchdown on 54 carries.