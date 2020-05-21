'Friday Night Lights' Movie Cast: Where Are They Now?

Friday Night Lights was a football film that was based on the book called Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team, and a Dream, which was released in 1990. The film, which was released in 2004, featured Billy Bob Thorton, Derek Luke, Tim McGraw and Connie Britton. Friday Night Lights received rave reviews from critics and won an ESPY Award for Best Sports Movie in 2005. The film was so successful, it led to NBC creating a television series with the same name that lasted for five seasons. Friday Night Lights is about the Permian High School Football Team in Odessa, Texas. The expectations for Permian are high as they are looking to win a state championship. The team is led by star running back James "Bobbie" Miles, but he suffers a season-ending injury in the season opener. The team struggles in the early stages of the season, but under the leadership of quarterback Mike Winchell, running back Chris Comer and safety Brian Chavez, they reach the state championship game. Unfortunately, the team loses to Dallas Carter High School, but it's revealed Permian wins the state title the following year. Here's a look at what the cast of Friday Night Lights is up to now.

Billy Bob Thornton - Coach Gary Gaines billy bob thornton do be epic doe pic.twitter.com/7cL5gNC6Ig — caroline🍏 (@jugbandbooze) May 18, 2020 Billy Bob Thorton was already established in Hollywood before Friday Night Lights, winning an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for the film Slingblade. Since Friday Night Lights, Thornton has starred in a number of films including, Bad News Bears, School for Scoundrels, Parkland, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, Bad Santa 2 and A Million Little Pieces. He currently stars in the Amazon series Goliath with William Hurt and Maria Bello.

Derek Luke - James 'Bobbie' Miles Derek Luke lands starring role in NBC's 'Suspicion' pilot https://t.co/p6uebGxD4y pic.twitter.com/KZdfcYfaTq — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 2, 2018 Most fans knew Derek Luke for starring in Antwone Fisher in 2002. After Friday Night Lights, Luke starred if Glory Road, Lions for Lambs and Self/less. He's currently starring in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, playing the role of Mr. Kevin Porter.

Lucas Black - Mike Winchell Lucas Black was supposed to be 17 in this movie 😵😵😵😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hIskpOpfjo — Caleb Rogger (@ceerodgers) December 13, 2019 Lucas Black starred in Slingblade with Thornton before working together on Friday Night Lights. He has been featured in a number of films including The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift and 42, but most fans know him as Special Agent Christopher Lasalle in the TV series NCIS: New Orleans. Black is set to star in F9, the ninth film in the Fast and Furious series.

Garrett Hedlund - Don Billingsley Completamente apaixonada por essa cena e esse sorriso 🥰🥰🥰#GarrettHedlund #DirtMusicMovie #dirtmusic pic.twitter.com/CJbrGTA5tQ — Garrett Hedlund Brasil (@BrasilHedlund) May 21, 2020 Friday Night Lights was Garrett Hedlund's second credited film. He went on to star in Four Brothers, Death Sentence, Tron: The Next Day and the Netflix film Triple Frontier. He is set to star in the upcoming film The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Jay Hernandez - Brian Chavez With all due respect for Tom Selleck but @jay_hernandez performance as Thomas Magnum is pure gold, he brings something completely different and excited to this new version of #MagnumPi and I love every second of it 🙌 #LatinPower #JayHernandez #ThomasMagnum #MagnumPi pic.twitter.com/0G7CKcbNDT — Estefany Sanchez (@estefanyenglish) May 17, 2020 Jay Hernandez was known for his roles in Joy Ride and The Rookie before Friday Night Lights. He went on to star in Lakeview Terrace, Bad Moms, Suicide Squad and Bad Moms 2. But most fans today know Hermandez as Thomas Magnum in the TV series Magnum P.I.

Tim McGraw - Charles Billingsley Here’s Bradley J’s Country Music Extras About Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean & Sugarland!! https://t.co/BubkhWHNtN #musicnews #countrymusic pic.twitter.com/6EWYvX54du — 94.5 Country (@945Country) May 21, 2020 McGraw, a well-known country music singer, earned an MTV Movie Award nomination for his role in Friday Night Lights. He went on to star in Four Christmases, The Blind Side and The Shack. McGraw continues to make music and is set to release a new album titled Here on Earth.