Former WWE Star Brandi Lauren Teases Sneak Peek at Her OnlyFans With Photo Drop

Brandi Lauren may not be with WWE anymore, but she's keeping busy with other projects, including launching her OnlyFans site. The former WWE Superstar recently went to Instagram to share pictures of her latest photoshoot. Lauren said the entire photoshoot can be seen on OnlyFans, which fans can subscribe to for $19.99 per month.

"Another selfie from the 0nlyflans shoot I did cause I'm obsessed with the outfit! Link in bio!" Lauren wrote in an Instagram post. Lauren first made her WWE debut in 2018 when she faced Lacey Evans at an NXT taping. She then signed with the company in Aug. 2020 when WWE purchased EVOLVE. During her time in WWE Lauren would make television appearances in 2020, including in Raw Underground segments. She was also one of the hot tub girls who celebrated Damian Priest's NXT North American Championship victory and competed in the NXT Women's No. 1 Contendership Battle Royal, according to Fightful. Lauren was released by WWE in May 2021.

When speaking with SE Scoops in 2021, Lauren talked about how she doesn't have any specific goals for her career. "This sounds crazy, but I've always just gone with the flow. My first year of wrestling, I didn't have anything planned or anything like that," Lauren said. "I got a lot of really cool opportunities. My first year of wrestling, my goal was to work for Shine on the pre-show and to work for them in one other state. And within my first year of wrestling, I was on the main show of Shine, like, insistently. I had a contract with Impact. I wrestled for Ring of Honor. I just did everything.

"So then after that, I was like, I don't even know what goals I have because I'm like, I just want to see what I can do. So it's more so just I don't have any particular plans. I just go with the flow and take what happens and just see where it goes." Before joining WWE, Lauren competed at Impact Wrestling, the aforementioned Shine Wrestling and the independent circuit. In August 2021, Lauren returned to Impact Wrestling and lost to Melina in a singles match. She is good friends with WWE Superstar Shotzi Blackheart.