Former Notre Dame Football Coach Lou Holtz Tests Positive for COVID-19

✖

Lou Holtz, the former head coach of Notre Dame football, has tested positive for COVID-19. The 83-year old College Football Hall of Famer confirmed the test Thursday to WOLO in Columbia, South Carolina. He told the TV station as reported by ESPN: "I don't have a lot of energy right now.''

Holtz is known most for his time at Notre Dame as he led the team to a national title in 1988. However, he's also been a head coach at William & Mary, NC State, Arkansas Minnesota, and South Carolina. He's was also the head coach of the New York Jets in 1976. In his career, Holtz won a national championship at Notre Dame and Arkansas. He was named ACC Coach of the Year in 1927 and SEC Coach of the Year in 2000. He's the only college football coach to lead six different schools to a bowl game. Back in September, President Donald Trump announced that he will award Holtz the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"We've analyzed it very closely. We've looked at all those recommendations. We've looked at Lou's life and his career and what he's done for charity, and the football is obvious," Trump said as the time as reported by ESPN. "He was a great coach, but what he's done beyond even coaching, so Lou will be getting the Presidential Medal of Freedom." When Holtz learned the news, he was very honored to receive the award.

"I'm sorry my wife's not here… but my family will be with me and I'm humbled," he said as reported by Fox News. “Whenever you receive recognition, other people gave me the opportunity to do so and that’s certainly true in this case."

Holtz has an undefeated season and a winless season on his resume. In 1988, Notre Dame went 12-0 to win the national title. And in 1999, his first season at South Carolina, Holtz posted an 0-11 record. However, he was able to turn things around, leading the Gamecocks to an 8-4 record in 2000 and a 9-3 record in 2001.

In his college coaching career, Holtz posted a 249-132-7 record. He also went 12-8-2 in bowl games. In his one season with the Jets, Holtz led the group to a 3-10 record. In the following year, he led Arkansas to the national championship.