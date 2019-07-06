Ex Clemson Football Player Tyshon Dye Dead at 25 Due to Accidental Drowning

Tyshon Dye, a rising star in the world of football, passed away on Friday in a swimming accident. According to the Associated Press, Dye was swimming in a lake on a family outing when he drowned, apparently due to exhaustion. Dye was a running back for East Carolina and then Clemson. He was just 25 years old.

Dye and his family were reportedly celebrating their holiday at Richard B. Russell State Park in Georgia, right on the South Carolina state border. Elbert County Coroner Chuck Almont told reporters that Dye was swimming in the lake, but he became too tired to make it back to shore, and he ultimately drowned.

Dye was not far from home at the time of his tragic passing. He reportedly played football at Elbert County Comprehensive High School before entering the college circuit. In his senior year, he was named the region’s offensive player of the year.

Dye was a reserve in the Clemson Tigers’ 2016 national championship team, according to a report by 247 Sports. He appeared in 17 total games for the school, with two rushing touchdown to his name. He finished his degree at Clemson, then transferred to East Carolina for his final year of eligibility in college football.

Dye’s degree from Clemson was in parks, recreation and tourism management, so it may come as no surprise that he spent his holiday at Richard B. Russell State Park. His family reportedly called 9-1-1 at 4:50 p.m. to report his swimming accident. His body was discovered later on that night.

All who knew him, both on and off the field agreed that Dye was a kind and sweet person. Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney issued a statement on his passing on Friday, expressing his sadness and surprise at the grim news.

Tyshon Dye, 25, one of the most highly-recruited football players in Elbert County history and who played college football at Clemson and East Carolina, died in a drowning accident Friday afternoon at Lake Russell State Park, according to Elbert County Coroner Chuck Almond. pic.twitter.com/iSIaGy7EKr — Gary Jones (@GSJVols) July 6, 2019



“All of our hearts are just broken,” Swinney said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. I can honestly say Tyshon Dye is one of the sweetest souls I’ve ever been associated with or coached. We’re just all heartbroken tonight, and we’re praying for his family and know that he’s been called home.”

Family, friends and fans mourned on social media as well, saying that there would never be another quite like Dye.

“Thoughts and prayers are with the family of Tyshon Dye,” tweeted Clemson play-by-play announcer Don Munson. “He was genuinely one of most likable players I have ever been around. RIP Tyshon.”

So far there is no word on public funeral plans for Dye.