ESPN's Stan Verrett Just Got Married

Stan Verrett just shared some great news. The longtime ESPN anchor recently got married and shared photos of the ceremony on Twitter. In one of the tweets, Verrett, 55, revealed that the ceremony was small as "it was just the two of us." Along with the photos from the ceremony, Verrett also shared a pic of him and his wife at a New Orleans Saints game.

Several fans showed their support for the happy couple. One person wrote, "It's not surprising that she was a stunning bride! I would look at her at the tailgates and say to myself how beautiful and kind she is!! Congratulations to you both!!" Another person had a great question for Verrett.

Some personal news…we did it! pic.twitter.com/T7vjwAFKDJ — stan verrett (@stanverrett) July 1, 2022

"CONGRATULATIONS, brother," John DeShazier of NewOrleansSaints.com wrote. Blessings, peace, prosperity and joy to you both. Happy for you. (Does she love golf and hate Falcons?)" Verrett answered yes to both. Verrett was born and raised in Louisiana before attending Howard University in Washington D.C.

Ok, since I have been told my crop game was lacking on that other photo….. pic.twitter.com/Z5mMPrLcpN — stan verrett (@stanverrett) July 1, 2022

Before joining ESPN, Verrett worked as a sports anchor and reporter at WDSU-TV in New Orleans. he was also worked as a sports anchor and reporter in Norfolk, Virginia and was a morning show personality at several radio stations in Washington, D.C., Charleston, S.C., and Norfolk. Verrett joined ESPN as an anchor for ESPNEWS in September 2000. He then moved to the Los Angeles facility in 2009 and became the co-host of the 1 a.m. ET of SportsCenter with Neil Everett.

In an interview with Crux, Verrett said he credits his success to what he learned at St. Augustine High School in New Orleans. "What it means is we're the Purple Knights, that's our mascot, and purple pride means that no matter what it is that you do that is affiliated with St. Augustine you do it to the best of your ability and that stayed with me," Verrett said. "I'm always representing St. Augustine no matter what I do, where I go, what I achieve, and that's always top of mind not just for me but for all of us. It's a lifetime experience graduating from that school."