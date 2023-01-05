Emily Ratajkowski Tweets 'F— the NFL' Amid Damar Hamlin's Injury

It looks like Emily Ratajkowski has a big problem with the NFL. The 31-year-old model and actress went to Twitter on Wednesday to tweet, "Sorry but…f— the NFL," and added no context. This comes shortly after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

It's not clear if Ratajkowski was mad about the injury or about a report that said the players have five minutes to warm up before they had to resume play. The Bills and Bengals did not finish the game as it was called off because of Hamlin's injury. NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said the NFL did not tell the players they have five minutes to warm up to resume the game.

"I was asked a question about this 'return to play.' I feel like I snapped, or I was hasty in my answer," Vincent said regarding his comments from a conference call earlier this week, per Pro Football Talk. "But I just want to be clear. Just that suggestion alone was inappropriate, it was insensitive, and frankly it lacked both empathy and compassion for Damar's situation, who is still in the woods and is fighting for his life this day. It lacked complete and — it was just so insensitive to think we were even thinking about returning to play. I just wanted to share that because it came up, and I think there's been a little bit of discussion. I don't know who said it and I really don't care."

Hamlin is currently in ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. On Thursday, Hamlin's physicians, Dr. William Knight and Dr. Timothy Pritts shared encouraging updates on the 24-year-old. "We had significant concern about him after the injury and after the event that happened on the field, but he is making substantial progress," Dr. Pritts said in a conference call, per NFL.com. "As of this morning, he is beginning to awaken, and it appears that his neurological condition and function is intact. We are very proud to report that and very happy for him and for his family and for the Buffalo Bills organization that he is making improvement."