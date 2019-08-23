Eli Manning Embraces Jared Lorenzen’s Son Before Giants Preseason Game

New York Giants star quarterback Eli Manning did something very special on Thursday night. During halftime of the Giants game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium, Manning embraced former Giants QB Jared Lorenzen’s son, Tayden. Lorenzen passed away this past July and his son is a member of the Campbell County Red Devils Team in Ohio and they were taking part in a scrimmage.

A touching moment from last night’s @Bengals game: @Giants QB Eli Manning embraced Jared Lorenzen’s son before the younger Lorenzen took the field for a halftime scrimmage with his youth football team: https://t.co/5gE2oFEPaN pic.twitter.com/DCIMlPYLmf — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) August 23, 2019

Tayden was also seen with other Giants players and he was featured on the Giants Twitter account.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A very special moment at halftime tonight. The late Jared Lorenzen’s son, Tayden and his nephew, Tucker Lee, suited up for a game between the Campbell County Red Devils and NKY Bandits. pic.twitter.com/LGifLh0lIX — New York Giants (@Giants) August 23, 2019

Lorenzen passed away last month from an acute infection at the age of 38. Manning, who was teammates with the former football star when he was with the Giants for four seasons, attended the funeral.

“I went to the funeral and I saw his parents, to see his kids, it’s just sad,” Manning said, according to TMZ.

Lorenzen was with the Giants from 2004-2007 and he was primarily the third-string quarterback. He only saw action in four games and he completed four of eight pass attempts for 50 yards. However, he did earn a Super Bowl ring as he was a member of the 2007 Giants squad that defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII.

Fans of college football know Lorenzen from his playing days at the University of Kentucky. His most notable season was in 2002 when he recorded 2,267 yards 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. He was named to the All-SEC Second Team and he led the Wildcats to a 7-5 record.

“Jared was a great teammate and friend, Manning said in a statement. “We competed against each other in college and came to the Giants together. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. I will always remember his competitive spirit and his good nature. Jared has left us all way too soon.”

Lorenzen’s father, Joe heard what Manning said about his son and wishes him nothing but the best this season: “I wish nothing but the best for Eli,” Joe said to The New York Post. “He is a good man. I want to say a good kid, but he is a good man. I hope he has a great year this year.”

Along with playing college football and being in the NFL, Lorenzen spent a few seasons playing indoor and arena football. In fact, the Kentucky alum was the commissioner of the Ultimate Indoor Football League in 2012.