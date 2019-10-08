Eagles Fan Hakim Laws Sells ‘Unlike Agholor’ Shirts to Raise Money for Family in Need

The legend of the Philadelphia Eagles fan that called out wide receiver Nelson Agholor has continued to grow since his two appearances on the news. Hakim Laws went viral after helping save people during an apartment fire, and now he is using the phrase “unlike Agholor” to raise money for those affected.

Sunday afternoon, the Eagles hosted the Jets in a battle of teams with the nickname “Gang Green.” Laws was in attendance for this game after receiving a personal invitation from Agholor, and he turned heads with a new shirt. As it turns out, the Eagles fan had begun selling shirts and hooded sweatshirts that showed his likeness, as well as the phrase “catching babies #unlikeAgholor.”

These items are priced at $30 and $46, and partial proceeds from the garments’ sales will be donated to the local family whose home suffered damage in the apartment fire.

As video footage shows, this shirt and the hashtag “UnlikeAgholor” have both taken on new life in the weeks following the loss to the Detroit Lions. Laws was spotted making the rounds on Sunday, taking photos with fellow Eagles fans, as well as babies to highlight that he helped catch infants during the apartment fire.

“Ironically, one of my old co-workers took the ladder off the truck, raised it up,” he said during the original interview, “and was assisting people down. My man started throwing babies out the window. We was (sic) catching them, unlike Agholor.”

So far, Agholor has not responded to the latest updates in this story, so it’s unclear if he is happy or upset about the t-shirts highlighting his drops from early in the season. Additionally, did Laws attending the game affect his production? The former USC receiver only tallied one reception for 20 yards during Sunday’s battle with the Jets.

Regardless of his feelings about these t-shirts, Agholor has proven to be a trusted member of this offense during his five-year career. He has helped the Eagles win the NFC and upset the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LII, and he has done so while catching 18 career touchdowns.

Yes, Agholor has dropped some passes during his time with the Eagles, causing considerable frustration among those that fill Lincoln Financial Field to capacity. At least they led to this fan trying to assist a fellow citizen of Philadelphia.