EA Sports Reportedly Sets Release Date for New College Football Video Game

EA Sports had the gaming and sports community buzzing when the company announced a new college football video game is in the works. However, it looks like fans will have to wait a while to get their hands on the highly anticipated game. According to Matt Brown of Extra Points, EA Sports College Football is scheduled to be released in July 2023. Brown obtained records from the Collegiate Licensing Company. Currently, EA Sports is working with the CLC to get FBS schools to take part in the new game.

While fans might not be happy about waiting another two years for a college football video game from EA Sports, the good news is a new game is coming after what will be a 10-year hiatus. "As we look for the momentum that we're building on in sports, it all starts with the passion of our fans and the opportunities of what they are interested in," EA Sports vice president and general manager Daryl Holt told ESPN when the game was announced. "I don't think a visit where I go outside wearing a piece of EA Sports branded apparel, that someone doesn't go, 'Hey, when is college football coming back?'"

NEWS: According to internal documentation from CLC that I obtained via Open Records request, the CLC told FBS institutions that EA Sports intends to release the new video game in "July of 2023". — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) March 11, 2021

Holt also said EA Sports is still in the very early stages of game development and deciding what direction it wants to game to go in. "What we had as plans for growth and expansion of our portfolio, college football has always been at the top of my list, personally, working with the Tiburon Studio where it was made," Holt said. "So it was an easy conversation internally to say, 'Here is how we would approach it designwise, and here's how we can move that forward.'

The last college football video game from EA Sports came in 2013 with NCAA Football 2014. EA Sports stopped producing the game due to three major conferences pulling their trademark licenses from EA. Additionally, there were lawsuits involving the use of player likenesses in-game. The plan for EA Sports College Football currently is to have rosters that don't have names, images or likeness of real college players.