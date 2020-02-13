Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Dany Garcia Reveal Lineup for First-Ever Athleticon

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia have something special planned for fans this fall. This week, Johnson and Garcia announced the first slate of programming for the first-ever Athleticon, which will bring “together the very best in athletics, wellness and entertainment.” It will take place on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Actress and dancing star Julianne Hough will be in attendance as well as fitness guru Brian McKenzie. Athleticon will also feature the UFC Fan Experience and there will be a big three-on-three basketball tournament.

“Above all, it’s important for us to reveal elements that showcase what we’ve spent so much time quietly crafting for our audience over the past three years,” Garcia said in a press release. “I couldn’t be more excited to unveil this first slate of Athleticon programming. These expressions tell our story so well through each key pillar – athletics, wellness, and entertainment – and include something for everyone.”

“We’re excited to bring best-in-class experts across so many different areas to educate and entertain our audience and push them to the next level,” Johnson said. “We are going to attempt to raise the bar with this one and create an environment and build a culture that will allow people to walk away better versions of themselves. Every tribe, under one roof. Let’s have some fun and achieve some greatness – together.”

Athleticon will feature events from athletics, wellness and entertainment. For athletics, there will be a number of professional and amateur competitions. Fans will have an opportunity to watch Athleticon’s IFBB Pro League Competition, the ICON World Classic. There will also be the NPC Worldwide International Championship and this will be the first international championship where athletes can win gold, silver and bronze medals. And as mentioned, there will be a basketball tournament that will feature multiple age groups (including Under 18 divisions) and legends divisions.

For wellness, Hough will bring her KINRGY movement experience to the event which will help fans sculpt their bodies and mind through meditation and dance. On the Entertainment side there will be an AthletiConference which will include keynote speakers, panels and chats. There will also be an Athleticon Festival which will feature music, food trucks, a drink garden and a picnic area.