Drew Brees Plays Basketball With Son Callen Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Drew Brees is making sure he stays active during the coronavirus pandemic. On Instagram, the New Orleans Saints quarterback shared a photo of him with his son Callen and they were playing basketball. In the caption, Brees wrote, “Getting some early morning hoops in with my lil dude Callen before homeschooling starts… Get the blood flowing!!”

This post of Brees comes on the heels of him announcing his family will donate $5 million to the state of Louisiana to help with the fight against coronavirus. He wrote on Instagram: “Brittany and I are committing $5,000,000 to the State of Louisiana in 2020,” Brees wrote on Instagram. The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time.

“After considerable research and conversations with local organizations, we will be mobilizing our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need. Let’s all do our part, maintain hope, and get through this together.”

On Friday, Brees appeared on the TODAY show and he told co-host, Hoda Kotb, why he made the very generous donation.

“There’s so many people in need right now,” he said. Obviously the state of Louisiana thrives on small businesses, and we’re a hospitality state. So many people have been affected by this around the country but especially in New Orleans.”

He continued: “So when Brittany [his wife] and I think about New Orleans and people’s just basic needs, that is to make sure they and their family are fed and that they continue to sustain. That was where we wanted to start…We all have to come together and help one another and make sure that we get through this together.”

The interview led to the Kotb becoming very emotional. She said: “I also think a lot of things are contagious, including generosity. So our hope is that because you let us know you made this big, generous donation, and I think other people look and think, ‘Hey, maybe I can help out too.’”

It has been confirmed the U.S. has more cases of coronavirus than any other country in the world. According to The Guardian, Lousiana has 2,304 confirmed cases with 83 deaths.