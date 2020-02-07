Donald Trump Goofing off During National Anthem Before Super Bowl Lights up Social Media

Donald Trump was seen having a little too much fun during the national anthem on Super Bowl Sunday. He was at the White House for his Super Bowl party and was filmed “spurning” while Demi Lovato was performing the “Star-Spangled Banner.” It was an interesting move considering Trump has been vocal about NFL players kneeling while the national anthem is being played.

This all started when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began protesting during the national anthem back in 2016. Kaepernick was sitting while the song was played at first, but he then started to kneel when his former teammate and Army veteran Nate Boyer told him kneeling showed more respect. The reason Kaepernick began the protest was to raise awareness of social injustice in the country.

Trump believes kneeling during the national anthem means a person is disrespecting the flag and disrespecting the country. Here’s a look at social media reacting to Trump acting out during the anthem.

A look at Trump

Trump was filmed mocking the national anthem during a Super Bowl party, despite his well-documented criticism of players for protesting the anthem pic.twitter.com/znlbHc1hck — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 6, 2020

Here’s a look at Trump during the national anthem. He is seen dancing and pointing at someone during Demi Lovato’s performance. This led to a number of social media users sharing their thoughts on the video.

How Trump is Acting

Here’s Trump during the national anthem behaving like an total ass https://t.co/4sj3p0SVX9 — Pat Bagley (@Patbagley) February 7, 2020

Cartoonist Pat Bagley did not hold back when talking about Trump and his actions during the national anthem, and his followers agreed with him with one person writing: “In his defense, that’s the only way he knows how to behave.”

Be Offended

If you were offended by Colin Kaepernick genuflecting in deference during the National Anthem to protest racism..:



…but not offended by Trump clowning around during the National Anthem before the 2020 Super Bowl.. pic.twitter.com/jRayJHzzOs — Jim Richards Sh🎙wgram (@JIMrichards1010) February 6, 2020

Radio Host Jim Richards believes people should be offended by Trump doing this if they are offended by what Kaepernick was doing. One fan replied to the tweet: “Kapaernek (sic) lost his job for his actions, so too should Trump.”

The Problem

…but not offended by Trump clowning around during the National Anthem before the 2020 Super Bowl..



…you’re part of what Colin Kaepernick was protesting.#maga — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) February 6, 2020

Comedian and actor John Fugelsang believes if people don’t have a problem with Trump acting out during the national anthem but have a problem with Kaepernick, then that’s what the former 49ers quarterback was protesting.

One fan responded: “Not offended by Kaepernick at all, I support him. The NFL has destroyed his career when he has only tried to be a voice against violence… But trump offends me by simply breathing…”

Doesn’t Matter

Trump thinks everything is about him and that America’s great because he’s great. Personality disorders on full display. Sad. — Knox Brc 🇺🇸 🌊 (@BCarniello) February 4, 2020

Hakeem Jefferies believes Trump holds himself to a different standard than everyone else and it doesn’t matter if he stands still during the national anthem.

One fan replied: “Trump thinks everything is about him and that America’s great because he’s great. Personality disorders on full display. Sad.”

Bigger Story

How is this not the BIGGEST f’ing story in America right now? #Trump #NationalAnthem pic.twitter.com/U9jNSLvVeM — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) February 4, 2020

Andy Ostroy is wondering why this story isn’t bigger considering what Trump has said about players kneeling, while one person replied: “Wait – does he SIT DOWN before it’s over?! How’s that different than taking a knee? Oh, right he’s not peacefully protesting he’s just being lazy.”

Disrespect

Trump literally disrespected the National Anthem during a football game and y’all ain’t saying shit. If you’re having trouble being mad about that just pretend Kaepernick or Obama did it lol — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 4, 2020

Josiah Johnson believes Trump disrespected the national anthem but goofing off while the song was performed. One person replied to this tweet by writing: “He was fighting for Orchestra Conductors rights. You don’t know the struggle that these oppressed go through.”