Don Shula: Everything to Know About His NFL Coaching Career

Don Shula died at the age of 90 this week and he's considered one of the best NFL coaches of all-time. He retired from coaching in 1995, but what he was able to accomplish with the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Colts is nothing short of amazing. Shula is known more for his work with the Dolphins because he was with the team for 26 seasons. That is something that is very rare in today's NFL because of the high expectations from team executives and fans. But Shula was able to bring stability to the Dolphins which led to multiple championships.

"The Miami Dolphins are saddened to announce that head coach Don Shula passed away peacefully at his home this morning," the team said in a statement. "Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years. He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene. Our deepest thoughts are prayers go out to Mary Anne along with his children Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne and Mike.

Most NFL fans know that Shula led the Dolphins to two Super Bowl wins. They also know about his 1972 team going a perfect 17-0. However, Shula accomplished a lot more in his storied NFL career.