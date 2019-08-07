Baltimore Orioles Outfielder DJ Stewart Lands Concussion in Shot to the Head

D.J. Stewart, who plays for the Baltimore Orioles, did not have a great Tuesday night as he was hit in the head while trying to catch a fly ball. Along with suffering the embarrassing mishap, he had to leave the game after it was announced he suffered a concussion. This was obviously not something the 25-year-old prospect envisioned when he was called up to the big leagues.

DJ Stewart suffered a concussion on this play. pic.twitter.com/1DxiyqkE6z — Jace Evans (@JaceTEvans) August 7, 2019

As it was shown in the video, Stewart dived for the ball a little too early, which led to him being hit directly in the head. He was able to stay in the game for the rest of the half-inning, but he was replaced in the bottom of the fourth when the Orioles determined that Stewart has a concussion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Injuries have been an issue for Stewart this year. In June, the 2015 first-round pick suffered an ankle injury against the Texas Rangers and he missed three weeks. He then spent time with the Norfolk Tides, the Orioles Triple-A minor league team and he was looking to make an impression. Instead, Stewart now has to spend seven days on the MLB‘s concussion injured list.

“It definitely took longer than I expected. I didn’t think I’d be out that long at all,” Stewart told reporters before the game via the New York Post. “I’m going to go out there and show what I can do.”

The Orioles are one of the worst teams in baseball, but they have high hopes for Stewart. After being drafted by Baltimore in 2015, Stewart played in the minor leagues for three seasons. He was ready to make the move to the major leagues after recording a .278 batting average, 21 home runs 79 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 2017 with the Bowie Baysox, the Orioles Double-A minor league team. He made his major league debut in 2018 and played in 17 games. In that span, Stewart recorded a batting average of .250 and posted three home runs, 10 RBIs and two stolen bases. So far this year, Stewart has tallied a .160 batting average in just eight games.

Along with losing Stewart, the Orioles lost to the New York Yankees 9-4 and their record dropped to 38-75 on the year.