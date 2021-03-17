Dick Hoyt, Boston Marathon Legend, Dead at 80

✖

Dick Hoyt, a longtime Boston Marathon runner, died on Wednesday morning. He was 80 years old. Hoyt was known for running the Boston Marathon annually with his son, Rick, who is quadriplegic and has cerebral palsy. Rick began running the Boston Marathon in 1980 and ran with his son in 32 Boston Marathons with the last being in 2014.

"The B.A.A. is tremendously saddened to learn of the passing of Boston Marathon icon Dick Hoyt," the Boston Athletic Association said in a statement. "Dick personified what it meant to a be a Boston Marathoner, showing determination, passion, and love every Patriots’ Day for more than three decades. He was not only a fan-favorite who inspired thousands, but also a loyal friend and father who took pride in spending quality time with his son Rick while running from Hopkinton to Boston."

According to CBS Boston, Hoyt died in his sleep and was dealing with health issues recently. Over the decades of running, Hoyt competed in 72 marathons and 257 triathlons. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh reacted to the news of Hoyt, stating he is "deeply saddened" by his death.

"The pair’s bond and presence throughout the course became synonymous with the Boston Marathon," the Boston Athletic Association continued in its statement. "Team Hoyt’s 1,000th race together came at the 2009 Boston Marathon, and in 2015 Dick served as Grand Marshal of the race in recognition of his impact on the event and Para Athlete community. Dick Hoyt was one-of-a-kind. We will sincerely miss Dick, and are keeping his many family and friends in our thoughts and prayers."

Many people on social media paid tribute to Hoyt. "I live near Boston," one person wrote on Twitter. "This un-does me: I am bawling. Dick and Rick Hoyt were linchpins of the Marathon. Mr. Hoyt was an elite athlete and a heroic father. My deepest condolences to the Hoyt family. His like will never pass our way again; graced by goodness, we are the lesser."