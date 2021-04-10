Demolition Ranch Finds out If Silly Putty Is Actually Bulletproof

✖

Demolition Ranch, a massive firearms YouTube channel created by Matt Carriker, has put several materials to the test over the years. Now Carriker has added a clay-like material to the list of items riddled with bullets. He purchased 150 pounds of Silly Putty and shot it several times to determine if it's bulletproof.

Carriker started by placing 12 pounds of Silly Putty on the table in the shape of a "snail." He displayed that the material was rock hard if he punched it, but it would stretch out easily if he slowly pulled it apart. He explained that these differences created questions about whether the material is bulletproof. Carriker then started with a small-caliber pistol and worked his way up in order to provide answers.

The first gun tested was a .22 created by Ruger. Carriker shot the Silly Putty, and the bullet went into the material before exiting out the bottom. The bullet made a small hole in the table beneath the Silly Putty. The second shot, which was on a level plane, went into the material, but the bullet remained inside. A 9mm round from a carbine easily went through the 12 pounds of Silly Putty, so Carriker went up in size.

The tests continued with larger chunks of the clay-like material, as well as larger calibers of weapons. Carriker tested a .357 magnum revolver, an FN 5.7×28mm round from a handgun, and a 5.56mm round from an AR15. None of these shots traveled completely through the one-foot wide chunk of Silly Putty, so he made some more adjustments to the material.

Carriker did find some success shooting through the material with an AK-47, but this largely depended on the size of the Silly Putty and how far the round had to travel. Two went through an eight-inch section while another remained inside a longer chunk. Of course, this video is part of the Demolition Ranch library, so the final test featured a blue-tipped .50 BMG round.

Carriker, a veterinarian with his own clinic, has generated millions of subscribers through his various YouTube channels — Vet Ranch, Demolition Ranch, and OffTheRanch — while putting different aspects of his life on full display for the world. Demolition Ranch primarily focuses on shooting different materials with guns.

Over the years, Carriker has tested bulletproof glass, gun safes, cinder blocks, and kinetic sand. He even used PVC pipes to form odd shapes and make bullets curve. However, he has also destroyed objects and vehicles using tanks and massive steel swords.