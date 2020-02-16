Daytona 500: Watch Air Force One Fly Over Daytona International Speedway to Announce Donald Trump’s Arrival

President Donald Trump arrived at the Daytona 500 in style on Sunday, swooping down over the track in Air Force One. The commander-in-chief made quite the entrance as he landed in Florida to see the start of NASCAR season.

Trump came down to an altitude of about 800 feet above the Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, according to a report by The Washington Examiner. The White House reportedly worked with NASCAR officials to stage the elaborate show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Trump then traveled directly to the stadium by limo, in a specific car nicknamed “The Beast.” He even drove a few laps around the racetrack to mark the beginning of the races. The crowd cheered and chanted for the controversial president.

AMAZING! President Trump surprises Daytona crowd – Swoops down 800 ft. Over track before landing! … Crowd Erupts!! @DISupdates @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/oZ0zV49Qjy — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) February 16, 2020

Fans online rejoiced as well, making defiant posts about the president’s popularity. Many saw this reception as a symbolic refutation of the impeachment and many other scandals that have marred the Trump presidency.

“We are here and it was amazing! Plus when his motorcade drove right past us on the track!” one person tweeted.

“I used to go to quite a few NASCAR races… I cannot imagine how exciting it was to be there and experience this. Awesome!” added another.

Something tells me Trump is getting a warm welcome today at Daytona! pic.twitter.com/YRIviHvn4G — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 16, 2020

“So love President Trump’s sense of life fun and love his unexpected surprises,” remarked a third.

Trump briefly addressed the crowd before the races began, taking the stage amid chants of “U.S.A.” He said: “NASCAR fans never forget that no matter who wins the race, what matters most is God, family, and country.”

The president will reportedly continue to partake in the festivities in on Sunday, as NASCAR has named him the grand marshal of the race. Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile issued a statement saying how proud the organizers were to have him involved.

“Daytona International Speedway has been privileged to have hosted several sitting Presidents of the United States over our history,” he said. “We’re honored that the President of the United States has chosen to experience the pageantry and excitement of ‘The Great American Race’ by attending Sunday’s 62nd annual Daytona 500.”

The president reportedly stopped by the Daytona 500 on his way from his home in Mar-a-Lago back to the White House on Sunday. The president has come under scrutiny for his frequent trips to Florida in recent weeks, as investigative journalists have tabulated the immense costs of his travel and of housing his security detail. According to the latest report by The Huffington Post, he has cost taxpayers $133.8 million for his golfing habit.