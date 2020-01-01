David Stern, Former NBA Commissioner, Dead at 77

David Stern, former NBA commissioner, has died after suffering a brain hemorrhage and having emergency surgery in early December. He was 77 years old. The NBA has confirmed the news to CBS Sports.

Stern was being treated Mount Sinai Hospital in New York and he suffered the brain hemorrhage at the Brasserie 8.5 Restaurant on Dec. 5. At that time, the NBA said: “Commissioner Emeritus David Stern suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage earlier today for which he underwent emergency surgery,” the league said at the time. “Our thoughts and prayers are with David and his family.

The following week, the league gave an update on Stern by saying: “NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern remains in serious condition following emergency surgery to address a sudden brain hemorrhage on Thursday. He is receiving great care and surrounded by his loved ones. The Stern family and everyone at the NBA appreciate the incredible outpouring of support. Our thoughts and prayers remain with David and his family.”

After his passing, the league issued another statement memorializing the late exec.

“For 22 years, I had a courtside seat to watch David in action.He was a mentor and one of my dearest friends,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “We spent countless hours in the office, at arenas and on planes wherever the game would take us.Like every NBA legend, David had extraordinary talents, but with him it was always about the fundamentals – preparation, attention to detail, and hard work.

“David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads.But over the course of 30 years as Commissioner, he ushered in the modern global NBA.He launched groundbreaking media and marketing partnerships, digital assets and social responsibility programs that have brought the game to billions of people around the world.Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand – making him not only one of the greatest sports commissioners of all time but also one of the most influential business leaders of his generation.

“Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David’s vision, generosity and inspiration.Our deepest condolences go out to David’s wife, Dianne, their sons, Andrew and Eric, and their extended family, and we share our grief with everyone whose life was touched by him.”

Stern was named NBA commissioner in 1984 after serving as the vice president of the league for four years. He became the commissioner during a golden time for the league. In the 1980s, the NBA featured Johnson and Larry Bird going at it nearly every year in the NBA Finals. Bird’s team, the Boston Celtics, won three titles during the decade while the Lakers won five. In the 1990s it was all about the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan as they won six championships. And in the 2000s Kobe Bryant and LeBron James stole the show.

In 2014, Stern was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. In 2016, Stern became a member of the FIBA Hall of Fame. He grew up in New Jersey and got his bachelor’s at Rutgers University and he also graduated from Columbia Law School.