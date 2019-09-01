Cowboys Fans React to Ezekiel Elliott Contract Close to Finished

Sunday morning, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that the Dallas Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott were very close to a contract extension. This wasn’t a simple matter of wishing something into existence; Robinson had sources. Of course, this report caused Cowboys fans around the globe to rejoice. Their favorite team would remain in contention for a playoff spot and the division crown.

That being said, Robinson did post this report on social media, which meant that there were a considerable number of snarky responses, including those that questioned why he posted so early. Others simply wanted to say that they wouldn’t believe the contract negotiations were nearly complete until the deal was done and Zeke had put pen to paper.

Considering the wide variety of responses, there are two things that become explicitly clear. First off, the Cowboys fans – and those that follow the NFL – are ready for this storyline to be over. They simply want Elliott back with his team so the focus can transition to which teams actually belong in the playoff discussion.

The second thing is that the Cowboys move the needle. Regardless of fandom, anything done by America’s Team draws attention and continually reinforces that the NFL is the most popular sport in the country. The reactions to Robinson’s report are the perfect example of this fact.

If Loki truly existed and watched football, would he be a Cowboys fan? The God of Mischief is a fan of whatever creates the most havoc, so it’s far more likely that he would root for the Pittsburgh Steelers considering the amount of drama involved with Mike Tomlin’s team. Still, Loki’s reactions are often the perfect representation of what is going through the average Cowboys’ fan’s mind.

Everybody loves a good conspiracy theory, whether it’s discussing the moon landing or the existence of lizard people. The situation surrounding the Dallas Cowboys is no different. There are many that believe the team already has Zeke’s extension squared away, but they are simply waiting to release it. Although the time choice does seem a bit odd.

While many were applauding the latest update surrounding Zeke’s contract status, there were some that viewed the news as unfulfilling. For example, multiple fans on Twitter decided that Robinson was simply posting whatever update he could find in order to beat other NFL insiders to the punch.

Love or hate the Cowboys, it’s impossible to deny that the majority of football fans want Ezekiel Elliott on the team and producing. As former Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Chris Long explained to Sports Illustrated, Elliott is one of the most electrifying running backs around, and it’s more entertaining when he plays.

Nobody panic! At this moment, fantasy football league managers around the globe are recreating the iconic scene from The Office as news breaks about Ezekiel Elliott’s contract negotiations. On one hand, it’s extremely exciting for fans of the Cowboys and those fantasy managers that he will likely be back in the building before week one. However, it’s critical to take a deep breath and remain calm.

One fan responded to the news of Elliott’s contract update with a very timely animated Gif. Like the Cowboys star, Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon has been holding out for a new contract. However, his situation has seen far less progress. General manager Tom Telesco even said on Sunday morning that negotiations with Gordon would be postponed until after the season, which means that the Chargers star has to either play under his $5.605 million salary or hope that a trade partner comes calling with a great offer.

In the immortal words of Marshawn Lynch, “I’m just here so I won’t get fined.” One Cowboys fan is reminding everyone of the financial aspects of Ezekiel Elliott’s holdout. With the Cowboys star missing training camp and the preseason, he has already accrued $500,000 in fines. A continued holdout could raise that amount to $2 million. If Elliott and the Cowboys are as close to a deal as initially reported, he will be able to avoid even more damage to his bank account while also increasing the total by a drastic amount.

It’s time for the Dallas Cowboys to pay Ezekiel Elliott a lot of money, at least, according to Tom Cruise. Whenever an NFL contract is being discussed, the immediate reaction is to go find a VCR and pop in a copy of Jerry Maguire. In this fan-favorite film, Cruise portrayed a sports agent that branched out on his own due to specific circumstances. His iconic line from the movie was “show me the money!” This is exactly what Cowboys fans believe Zeke and his agent will be screaming before the weekend is over.

With the news that Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys are near the long-awaited contract extension, this means that the weekend is bound to become even more exciting. Sports fans and writers alike are sitting by their computers/phones just waiting for every single update. This level of excitement hasn’t been felt since the Antonio Brown trade was taking place in mid-March.

The exact time and date of Zeke’s contract extension being announced are unknown, but that hasn’t prevented fans from getting excited. What matters at this point is that a deal is imminent and that they will soon see their favorite running back return to the field. It’s nearly “go” time. What better way to react than by having Dwayne Johnson tease the reunion?