Cari Champion Reveals She Will Host New TV Show With Jemele Hill (Exclusive)

✖

Cari Champion announced this past January she is leaving ESPN, and many were wondering what her next move will be. Currently, she can be seen on NBC's The Titan Games, but fans will be seeing more of the former ESPN personality soon. PopCulture.com got a chance to speak with Champion, who revealed she would host a TV show with another ESPN veteran, Jemele Hill, who works for The Atlantic and currently hosts multiple podcasts.

Champion reveals the show will be "just about sports and politics," with the two women using their voices "in a way in which we can really try to inform a group that doesn't necessarily want to watch certain programs." Before adding how it's going to be "great," she affirms the tone of the show will "have our own voice and our own outlet." While Champion could not reveal too much information on the show, Outkick the Coverage reports the show will air on Vice and be 30 minutes long. The release date of the show has yet to be announced, but it could start broadcasting as early as this summer. That would be good for Champion as she revealed she was supposed to cover the Olympics before it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Hopefully, we can do it next year and see how it works out," Champion said. "I was really looking forward to that, but everyone's plan has been postponed in some form or fashion. I'm going to do what I like to call COVID television from my house." In the meantime, fans can see Champion on The Titan Games every Monday night on NBC. From the mind of WWE star turned Hollywood fave, "The Rock" — also known as Dwayne Johnson — The Titan Games is a sports competition game show that tests a person's speed, strength, stamina, and will. There will be a male and female winner when it's all said and done, and they will take home $100,000.

"This year, we've been able to put together a really great group of games that are a little more family-friendly, meaning people who are watching them know how to do it," Champion said. "That's the best part of television when it can be interactive and entertaining. I think [Johnson] and the creators of the games did such a good job."