Bubba Wallace: What to Know About His NASCAR Career

Following an FBI investigation into an alleged noose that was left in Bubba Wallace's garage, new NASCAR fans are asking questions about the Cup Series driver. Some first heard his name when he called for the ban of the Confederate flag while others had watched him compete during a few races following the COVID-19-forced postponement. They still didn't know a lot about Wallace's career prior to the 2020 season. The Alabama native didn't take the traditional route to NASCAR's top series. He isn't the son of a Hall of Fame driver, but he still found love of motorsports at an early age. Wallace took part in some small-town events during his younger years and competed across the southeast in Bandolero cars and Legends. Once he entered the NASCAR ranks, Wallace made an impact across multiple series and worked his way up to the Cup Series. Here's everything important to know about his career.

K&N Pro Series (Photo: Tom Whitmore/Getty Images for NASCAR) Wallace started his racing career through NASCAR's Drive for Diversity. This program provides opportunities for women and minorities to pursue careers as drivers and pit crew members. Wallace began racing in 2010 with Rev Racing before signing with Joe Gibbs Racing as a developmental driver. He became the first African American driver to win NASCAR's Rookie of the Year award.

Xfinity Series (Photo: David Hahn/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Following the 2011 K&N Pro Series, Wallace made his Xfinity Series debut for Joe Gibbs Racing. He drove the No. 20 Toyota and competed in four races. He finished in the top-10 in three of these races and secured the pole position for the Dover race. Wallace missed the 2013 season while competing in the Gander Truck Series but returned for two more races in 2014. He then competed in the Xfinity Series on a full-time basis for Roush Fenway Racing during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Camping World Truck Series (Photo: Sarah Glenn/NASCAR via Getty Image) In 2013, Wallace competed full-time in the Camping World Truck Series. He drove the No. 54 Toyota owned by Kyle Busch Motorsports. On Oct. 26, 2013, Wallace became the first African American driver to win a race in one of NASCAR's national series. He secured the victory in the Kroger 200 at Martinsville Speedway. This was his lone win of the season, but Wallace finished five races in the top five.

2014 Truck Series Season (Photo: Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Wallace returned to Kyle Busch Motorsports for the 2014 season and secured a career-high four wins. He won the Kroger 200 for the second consecutive season and later took the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, his first win on a speedway. Wallace finished the 2014 season third in points before heading back to Xfinity for two more seasons.

2017 Season (Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Following two full-time seasons in the Xfinity Series, Wallace spent the 2017 season in both Xfinity and the Cup Series. Richard Petty Motorsports hired him to temporarily replace an injured Aric Almirola. He started four Cup Series races during the season and another 13 in the Xfinity Series. He didn't finish in the top five in either series but paved the way for a major career move.

Richard Petty Motorsports (Photo: Sarah Crabill/Getty Images) Prior to the 2018 season, Richard Petty announced that Wallace would join the team on a full-time basis. Almirola headed to Stewart-Haas racing and left an empty spot on Richard Petty Motorsports' roster. Wallace took Almirola's spot and became the first African American driver to race in the Cup Series full-time since Wendell Scott in 1971. He started 36 races and secured second place in the season-opening Daytona 500.