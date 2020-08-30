Bubba Wallace Sounds off After Incident With Joey Logano Takes Away Possible Victory

✖

Saturday night, the NASCAR Cup Series drivers faced off at Daytona International Speedway in the final race of the regular season. For Bubba Wallace, his only chance to secure a playoff spot was with a win, which he nearly did. However, an incident with Joey Logano sparked a massive wreck and a response from the driver of the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro.

The incident occurred with mere laps remaining in the race. Wallace made a run on the high lane and headed past Denny Hamlin and toward first place. However, Hamlin bumped Logano from behind who then went sideways into Wallace. The No. 43 collided with the wall but kept moving — although he lost considerable momentum. Meanwhile, William Byron squeezed between Wallace and Logano and raced to the front of the pack while several other drivers crashed out of the race.

"Thru the anger, I'm freaking stoked for ole Willy B! Pretty cool! [at WilliamByron] What could've been. We'll never know. Onto the next [rock on emoji]" Wallace tweeted following Saturday night's race. He didn't secure the victory but still finished with a career-high fifth top-10, as well as his first top-five of the season.

"Hamlin & Logano caused it... what a shocker," one person tweeted after watching the incident on replay. Several social media users sounded off and blamed Logano for the incident while others disagreed. They expressed the opinion that Hamlin was the one that truly sparked the massive incident.

While Wallace has never won a race at the Cup Series level, he has also registered a career-best second-place finish during the 2018 Daytona 500. He has continued to contend every time he has suited up at Daytona International Speedway and has regularly been among the top 15 drivers. Saturday night was no exception considering that he started the evening in 21st and briefly took the lead. However, the incident took away the chance at victory and helped Byron secure his first-ever win.

With the race behind him, Wallace is officially out of the playoffs and will not compete for the championship trophy. He will still take part in the remaining 10 races and compete for wins. He still has the opportunity to park the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro in Victory Lane and secure a trophy for his racing team. He will just have to avoid further incidents with his fellow drivers in order to achieve this goal.