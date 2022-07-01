Bobby Bonilla Day: What to Know About Retired MLB Player's Big Payday

It's July 1, and that means MLB fans will celebrate a special occasion. This is the day when former MLB player Bobby Bonilla gets a little over $1 million from the New York Mets. Bonilla, 59, began receiving the money from the Mets in 2011 and will continue to get a big payday through 2035.

It's been over 20 years since Bonilla has played baseball. And while he's known now for getting $1 million while not playing, Bonilla had a strong MLB career. He played in the big leagues from 1986 to 2001 and was named an All-Star six times. Bonilla, who played third base and right field, won three Silver Slugger Awards and helped the Florida Marlins (now Miami Marlins) win a World Series in 1997.

"My text messages blow up," Bonilla said on the Action Network. "It's way bigger than my birthday. And it's a fun day because it always brings a smile to my face. I was happy that I put the money away." Currently, Bonilla spends his time in Florida with his family. Here's a look at what to know about Bobby Bonilla Day.