Bills CB Dane Jackson Hospitalized During Monday Night Football

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson suffered a scary neck injury on Monday night when the team was taking on the Tennessee Titans. Right before halftime, Jackson was making a tackle on Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks when he was hit by teammate Tremaine Edmunds. Jackson's neck was bent backward when he was hit by Edmunds, leading him to remain on the turf for about a minute before an ambulance was called onto the field, per CBS Sports.

All the Bills players walked onto the field to support Jackson before he was sent to the hospital. On Tuesday morning, the Bills gave an update on Jackson and said that he was "transported last night to ECMC and underwent various tests." The team said Jackson did not suffer a "major injury to his neck or spinal cord." Jackson was released from the hospital and will be evaluated again on Tuesday.

The Bills went on to defeat the Titans 41-7 to improve to 2-0 on the year. After the game, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said he spoke to Jackson before being sent to the hospital. "You go from being a coach to just being a human when I'm out there watching him getting loaded into the ambulance. That's a real moment," McDermott said, per News 4 Buffalo. "Just praying for him. It's an unfortunate situation. We're praying for him and hopefully, we get some word here soon."

McDermott also talked about how rookies Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam filled in for an injured Jackson at the cornerback position. "When Dane went down they were both out there, not the whole game, but kind of the rest of the second quarter there and then third, for the most part," McDermott said, per the Bills' official website. "They really embrace that growth mindset. They're working to get better every day. They're coachable. They listen. And they not only listen to their coaches, but they listen to the veterans that are around them."

Jackson, 25, was selected in the seventh round by the Bills of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in five games during his rookie season and recorded 15 tackles, one interception and five passes defended. In 2021, Jackson played in all 17 regular season games and registered 41 tackles and six passes defended.