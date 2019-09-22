Watch Bill Belichick Refuse to Discuss Antonio Brown

After a very public firing and a recent rant on social media declaring he was done with the NFL, New England Patriots coach, Bill Belichick has had enough of the Antonio Brown questions. While preparing for the upcoming game against the New York Jets, Belichick appeared irked by a reporter who asked him about Brown at the end of their interview, prompting a response from the 67-year-old that caught much of social media’s attention.

Bill Belichick had enough of the Antonio Brown questions 😂😂😂😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/YqimXx7MGr — PatriotsNation™ (@PatsNationTM) September 22, 2019

As the reporter finished off her interview by asking what was the final straw that ultimately sent Brown out of town, Belichick responded by cutting the conversation short, disclosing he was simply focusing on the Jets.

Of course, this is nothing new for the Patriots head coach. He recently cut a press conference short after fielding multiple questions about Brown, who was still on the roster at the time. Belichick said during his Friday press conference that he would only be talking about the Jets instead of Brown.

“I know there are questions about Antonio,” Belichick said. “We take all the situations with our team very seriously. There are some things we’re looking into. I’m not going to comment on any of the off the field situations.”

However, the reporters continued to grill him about the headline-creating receiver, as was their prerogative. Instead of answering questions, Belichick simply ended the availability early and left the podium.

Obviously, this decision to cut the presser short due to hearing unwanted questions was met with considerable criticism. In the eyes of many, it’s Belichick’s job to answer questions about such a high-profile player and his legal issues, regardless of whether he wants to or not. The Patriots made the decision to bring someone with a track record of drama to town, and it was time to answer questions about those off-the-field issues.

Now Belichick does not have to worry about hearing these questions considering that the Patriots released Brown on Friday. Yes, there will still be some lingering queries lobbed in his direction in the coming days, but they will not be answered.

As Belichick showed on Sunday afternoon, he is already over answering questions about Brown, and he doesn’t plan on doing so in the future. It’s time to focus on the upcoming teams on the schedule.