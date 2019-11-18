10 People Shot, 4 Killed at Bears vs. Rams Watch Party in California

Police are looking for multiple suspects who entered a watch party for the Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL game in Fresno, California, and shot 10 people. The suspects allegedly killed four people while injuring six according to TMZ. Thirty-five people attended the watch party and the attack, which occurred around 8 p.m. PT. The suspects, who are unknown, snuck into the backyard of the party and opened fire.

Police said that three people died on the scene and the fourth person died at the hospital. Five people are still hospitalized and a sixth person suffered minor injuries. “Everyone was watching football this evening when unknown suspects approached the residence, snuck into the backyard and opened fire,” Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley said to reporters.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to CBS Chicago, all the victims are men between the age of 25 to 35. No arrests have been made and police said this was a targeted attack.

“Our prayers are with the families of the many victims of this recent senseless and criminal act in our community,” Fresno City Councilman Luis Chavez, who represents the neighborhood, said a statement late Sunday per the Fresno Bee. “This action is not a reflection of our community and our officers are working diligently to piece together the sequence of events that led up to this, but more importantly to bring all those involved to justice.”

Neighbors are now worried about their safety. Choua Vang said his neighbor’s house was shot at last week and he doesn’t feel safe anymore. “We’re thinking about moving out of the neighborhood,” he said. “We don’t know how many more shootings there will be.”

This shooting comes on the heels of another shooting that took place in Oregon when two men were watching a college football game. Christopher Honey, 51, was watching the LSU vs. Alabama game last week and he got into a verbal dispute with a friend. It led to Honey grabbing his shotgun and shooting his friend in the back of the head with a birdshot shell. He was taken in by authorities and has been charged with attempted murder, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and menacing. The victim was sent to the hospital but since has been released.