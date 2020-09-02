'Basketball Wives': Bryon Russell's Wife Kimberli Peters-Russell Files for Divorce

✖

Basketball Wives star Kimberli Peters-Russell has filed for divorce from husband Bryon Russell. Their marriage will come to an end after more than 25 years. According to The Blast, Kimberli filed the papers to end the marriage on Aug. 24 in Los Angeles County. However, no reason for the split was listed.

According to reports, the couple tied the knot in 1994 and raised three children. They were also college sweethearts. Given their history together, Kimberli said that she and Russell both knew that the marriage wasn't perfect. "We have issues," she said. However, she further explained that she and Russell worked together on these issues.

"My marriage is not perfect. I knew that when I married my husband," Kimberli told news4usonline in 2011. "He knew I wasn't perfect when he married me. I'm not saying that we haven't had any kind of issues. Of course, we have. We've been married for 15 years. But we work through them. We pray together. We want to be together and we work it out."

Russell and his ex-wife previously took center stage during Season 2 of the VH1 show. They even celebrated their wedding anniversary in one episode. This was the same season that Evelyn Lozada had a special weekend in Cincinnati with NFL wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson and created more questions about a budding romance.

During their marriage, Kimberli remained at home with their three children while the NBA player took part in a 14-year career. She could have had nannies taking care of the children while she pursued a different career but shied away. Instead, Kimberli focused her attention on raising the children.

"I was satisfied with what I was doing," Kimberli explained. "I had children right away when we got married. I didn’t want to leave them at home. I wanted to raise my own kids. I didn’t want nannies everywhere. I was totally fine with that. But now, it’s not enough. They’ve gotten older. Bryon has slowed down. So, it’s my time. Bryon encouraged me to do whatever I wanted."

Originally a second-round pick in the 1993 NBA Draft, Russell spent nine seasons with the Utah Jazz. He then finished his career with a few different teams while becoming a journeyman player. Russell suited up for the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets before ultimately retiring in 2006. He also spent time with the Seattle SuperSonics — now the Oklahoma City Thunder — but never appeared in a game for the Pacific Northwest team.