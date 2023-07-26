Baseball Player Dies in Rock Climbing Accident at 27: Matt Byars Was a Michigan State Alum

Matt Byars, a former Michigan State Spartans baseball player, died last Tuesday in a rock-climbing accident in Colorado, the university said in a statement. He was 27 years old. According to Denver 7, Byars reportedly fell from the top of Rock Park in Castle Rock. City officials said rescue crews were called at around 8 p.m. local time to the park on reports of someone who had reportedly fallen while climbing the area. Byars was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Castle Rock's official website, it warns people not to climb to the top of Castle Rock at Rock Park. "The Rock has sheer walls that drop 50 feet or more, and falls have resulted in serious injuries and deaths," the website says. "The climb down is more difficult than the climb up. Do not risk your life by depending on vegetation to stop a slip."

Byars played for the Spartans in 2016 and 2017. He won the Danny Litwhiler Defensive Player of the Year award at Michigan State in 2016 after throwing out 12 runners during the season and leading the Big Ten Conference in doubles with 11 in conference play. In 2017, Byars started 47 games at the catcher position and hit 14 doubles on the year. On the defensive side, Byars threw out 12 base stealers, tied for fourth-best in the Big Ten that season.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Byars family," Michigan State head coach Jake Boss Jr. said. "Matt was a joy to coach and his big personality was a huge part of our program both on and off the field. We're heartbroken at his passing due to a tragic rock climbing accident in Colorado."

Byars was selected in the 24th round by the Minnesota Twins in the 2016 MLB Draft but decided to return for his senior season. He came to Michigan State after spending two seasons at Heartland Community College in Normal, Illinois. Byars played high school baseball at Lodi High School, leading the team to a state championship during his senior season.