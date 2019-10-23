Arlington Families Surprise Crossing Guard With Washington Nationals World Series Tickets

With the Wahington Nationals making their first-ever appearance in the World Series, there is an air of excitement surrounding the fanbase. One man, in particular, a crossing guard known as Mr. Jeff, has even said that watching his favorite team in the World Series is on his bucket list. The local community found out about this desire and banded together in order to buy him tickets.

According to Drew Wilder of NBC Washington, the families that interact with Mr. Jeff on a routine basis were able to raise money for World Series tickets and surprise him while he was on the job. He will now be attending game four in hopes of seeing his favorite team win its first-ever championship.

To cap off the moment, which was captured on camera, Mr. Jeff and the gathered crowd chanted “Go Nats! Go Nats!”

Arlington families surprise beloved crossing guard “Mr Jeff” w/ a ticket to see @Nationals in the World Series! Mr. Jeff posted a sign at his intersection near Nottingham ES that seeing the Nats in the WS is a bucket list wish. Parents raised money to buy him a ticket to game 4. pic.twitter.com/QnABxCj6cw — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderTV) October 23, 2019

As Wilder further explained on Twitter, Mr. Jeff is a popular figure in the area. He was named 2011 Crossing Guard of the Year in Virginia after helping residents safely go about their business.

According to FOX 5, Mr. Jeff recently put a sign near his work station in search of tickets to a World Series Game. He had searched for tickets online but discovered they were out of his price range.

However, the families near Nottingham Elementary School wanted to help him out however they could. Over 60 families and students gathered together and raised $2000, along with spending money, to purchase two tickets for Mr. Jeff. He said that he will be taking his wife to the game.

“This is an amazing bunch of families,” Mr. Jeff said after being surprised by those in attendance.

With the first matchup between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros taking place on Tuesday night, Mr. Jeff is set up for what could be a historic World Series. His favorite team has a 1-0 advantage and will be looking to continue the winning streak on Wednesday when they take the field in Houston.

Achieving a 2-0 record won’t lock up the seven-game series, but it would give Mr. Jeff hope that the Washington Nationals are on the path to winning the World Series for the first time in franchise history.

Photo Credit: Bob Levey/Getty