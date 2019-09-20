Antonio Brown Speaks Publicly for the First Time as Member of New England Patriots

Antonio Brown has finally broken his silence. On Thursday, the star wide receiver spoke to the media for the first time since joining the New England Patriots and he only answered four questions.

None of those answers involved any questions about the sexual assault lawsuit that dropped after his release from Oakland or being dropped by Nike, but Brown made it clear he is happy to be a member of the Patriots.

“I’m super grateful to be here and play for Bill Belichick and Tom Brady,” Brown said. “I got a lot of offense to learn and catch up. But I’m excited and grateful to be here.”

Antonio Brown answered four questions but would not discuss his standing with the league. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/1miSJ0ItB0 — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 19, 2019

Brown was also asked about working with Brady who threw a touchdown pass to him on Sunday when the Pats beat the Dolphins 43-0.

“It’s a tremendous honor,” Brown said. “He’s been here a long time. Great guy to be around. He just inspires everyone here.”

Brown was then asked about the process of adjusting to the Patriots as well as dealing with everything else going on with his life.

“It’s football,” the former Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders receiver said. “I’m grateful to play football. Every time I walk in here I just want to make sure I’m prepared and give these guys my best.”

The final question was if he has heard from the NFL about his availability for this Sunday and beyond.

“I appreciate that question,” Brown said. “I’m just here to focus on ball and look forward to getting out there in the home stadium and be out with the team.”

One of the reasons Brown fielded questions on Thursday was the fact he didn’t want to be fined. So the PR staff for the Patriots let the media get four questions in and it’s likely we won’t hear from Brown again unless it’s through social media or his lawyer.

As for his availability on Sunday when the Patriots take on the New York Jets, it looks like Brown will be ready to go.

“There is no update on the status of Patriots WR Antonio Brown, I’m told, which means he’s still eligible at this point to play on Sunday,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network wrote on Twitter. “The league often likes to have the status of players clear on Wednesday before the biggest practice day.”

It’s been a wild ride for Brown and it looks like it’s not going to slow down just yet.